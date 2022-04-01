Trainers need to catch 3 of the Transform Pokemon for an April Fools’ Day research task in Pokemon Go, but what exactly is a ‘Transform Pokemon’? Let’s find out!

It’s become a tradition for Niantic to celebrate April Fools’ Day each year in Pokemon Go, and 2022 is no different. This year, there’s a Special Research quest to complete in honor of the joke-filled holiday.

One of these Special Research tasks requires players to ‘Catch 3 of the Transform Pokemon’ but it doesn’t offer any explanation as to what this creature is. Fortunately, we’ve got all the answers you need below.

Contents

What is a Transform Pokemon in Pokemon Go?

If we look at the Pokedex, we can see that the ‘Transform Pokemon’ is none other than the shape-shifting Ditto! It’s referred to this way because of its ability to morph into any other creature it sees.

Now that you know what you’re looking for, it’s time to figure out how to catch it. This won’t be easy, though, as Ditto doesn’t appear on the map in the same way that most species do…

How to find the Transform Pokemon in Pokemon Go

As its nickname suggests, Ditto will only appear on the Pokemon Go map disguised as a different species. This means you won’t know you’ve found a Ditto until you catch it and it reveals itself to you.

The following species could be a Ditto in disguise right now:

Dwebble

Ekans

Finneon

Gastly

Lillipup

Natu

Surskit

Swirlix

It’s not guaranteed that these Pokemon will always be a Ditto in disguise, but catching as many of them as you can is the only way to get a Ditto right now, so keep throwing those Poke Balls!

You can find out more tips to catch a Ditto in Pokemon Go with our complete Ditto disguises guide. Also, check out our guide for the April Fools’ 2-Oh?-22 Special Research quest to earn some great rewards.

