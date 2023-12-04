Pokemon Go’s latest event, Along the Routes, is available for trainers to enjoy, and they’ve also launched a Timed Research quest to complete. Here’s everything we know.

Pokemon’s new season, Timeless Travels, launched on December 1, 2023, and Niantic was quick to reveal the first set of events.

Along the Routes brings a new NPC into the game alongside new updates to Routes and the debut of Shiny Hisuian Sneasel.

It has brought a Timed Research quest along with it, and here’s everything we know about the tasks and what you can earn by completing them.

Pokemon Go Along the Routes Timed Research tasks & rewards

Thanks to Serebii, here are the tasks & rewards for the Along the Routes Timed Research Quest.

Step 1 of 1

Explore 1km – Wooloo Encounter

Send a Gift to a friend – 5 Pinap Berries

Explore 2km – Pawmi Encounter

Explore 5km – Feebas Encounter

Send 3 Gifts to Friends – 1 Incense

Explore 7km – Hisuian Sneasel Encounter

Rewards: Hisuian Sneasel Encounter, 1500 XP, 1500 Stardust.

Trainers will automatically receive this Timed Research when the event starts on December 5, 2023, at 10 pm. Since it’s a Timed Research, players must complete it before the event ends on Friday, December 8, 2023, at 8 pm local time.

