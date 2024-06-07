Pokemon Go Slumbering Sands Sleep Timed Research tasks & rewards

Here’s a look at the sleep-themed Slumbering Sands Timed Research challenge in Pokemon Go, one that will require players to track how many hours of rest are logged.

Two different Timed Research challenges went live for the Slumbering Sands event, one of which was paid.

The other is a free Timed Research challenge, but be warned that a special device will be required for it.

Here’s a look at the tasks and rewards available for the Pokemon Go Slumbering Sands Sleep Timed Research, which requires Pokemon Go Plus+.

Niantic

Pokemon Go Sleep Timed Research tasks

Thanks to Leek Duck, here are the research tasks and rewards for the Sleep Timed Research:

Article continues after ad

Step 1 of 2

Track sleep using Pokemon Go Plus+ for one day – Komala encounter

Catch eight Pokemon in Poke Balls using the Pokemon Go Plus+ – Visor Slakoth encounter

Spin eight PokeStops while using the Pokemon Go Plus+ – Visor Slakoth encounter

Rewards: Nightcap Snorlax encounter, 1,000 Stardust

Step 2 of 2

Track sleep using Pokemon Go Plus+ for two days – Komala encounter

Catch 24 Pokemon in Poke Balls using the Pokemon Go Plus+ – Visor Slakoth encounter

Spin 24 PokeStops while using the Pokemon Go Plus+ – Visor Slakoth encounter

Rewards: Nightcap Snorlax encounter, 3,000 Stardust

How to get Sleep Timed Research quest

For this specific Timed Research challenge, one must link a Pokemon Go Plus+ device to their Go account. Make sure to go to ‘Connected Devices and Services’ to do this. Users will also need to visit Sleep Data in the settings to ensure the app and device track sleep.

Article continues after ad

Note that Timed Research expires, so you’ll need to complete the tasks and collect any rewards by Friday, June 14, 2024, at 8 pm local time.

For those who need help with the new season of Pokemon Go, make sure to check out our overview of what’s ahead over the next few weeks.