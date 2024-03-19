Pokemon Go Rogue of the Jungle Special Research: Zarude, tasks, and rewards

Pokemon Go is getting ready for the return of a mythical monkey from Pokemon Sword and Shield, as Zarude joins the mobile game with the Pokemon Go Rogue of the Jungle Research Ticket.

Plenty of trainers are already diving into a Spring-themed celebration thanks to the latest Pokemon Go World of Wonders season. A new season is nothing without some new and returning Pokemon, and in an exciting addition, Niantic is bringing back the rare mythical Zarude to the title.

Pokemon Go trainers can grab themselves the Dark and Grass-type mythical Pokemon Zarude thanks to the new Pokemon Go Rogue of the Jungle Paid Ticket, offering some fresh new challenges and an encounter with Zarude (as well as other rewards) for their troubles.

So if you want to take part in a fresh new event and add the powerful primate to your party, learn everything you need to know about the Pokemon Go Rogue of the Jungle Special research ticket here.

Niantic/The Pokemon Company

For anyone wanting to grab themselves Zarude and some other fantastic rewards, the Pokemon Go Rogue of the Jungle Special Research ticket is available to purchase from now until Monday, March 25, 2024, at 8:00 PM local time. It costs $7.99 or equivalent pricing in your region.

Players must purchase the ticket before this time either in the Pokemon Go shop or from the Niantic Pokemon Go Web Store, and then open Pokemon Go before the event ends on Monday, March 25, 2024, at 8:00 PM local time.

Pokemon Go Rogue of the Jungle Special research tasks

Niantic

The Pokemon Go Rogue of the Jungle Special Research goes live on Thursday, March 21, 2024, at 10:00 AM local time. As such, we expect to learn each task for the ticket as soon as it goes live.

Currently, Niantic has revealed that rewards include:

An encounter with Zarude

Encounters with Galarian Zigzagoon, Seedot, Cacnea, Absol, and Scraggy

5 Rare Candies, 10 Zarude Candy, 3 Zarude Candy XL

2 Premium Battles Passes

1 Incense

10 Ultra Balls

6 Silver Pinap Berries

and more

That’s all we have on the Pokemon Go Rogue of the Jungle Special research ticket for now, but check back soon for the full details as soon as they are available.

