How to complete Pokemon Go Bug Out Collection Challenge

The Bug Out Collection Challenge has arrived in Pokemon Go, requiring trainers to catch a set list of Pokemon in order to unlock a special Bug Catcher Pose.

After a year away, the Bug Out! event is returning for 2022. True to its name, there will be loads of Bug-type wild spawns to catch alongside the debut of Mega Scizor and Genesect holding a Chill Drive.

Meanwhile, if you’re looking for a challenge, there’s the Catch Challenge Timed Research as well as a new themed Collection Challenge that requires you to catch Wurmple, Caterpie, Grubbin, and more.

Below, you’ll find details of all the Pokemon you need to catch to complete this Pokemon Go Bug Out! Collection Challenge.

Niantic

Pokemon Go Bug Out Collection Challenge explained

These are the Pokemon you’ll need to catch to complete the Bug Out Collection Challenge:

Pokemon How to get it Caterpie Appearing in the Wild & as a Field Research task reward Weedle Appearing in the Wild & as a Field Research task reward Wurmple Appearing in the Wild Grubbin Appearing in the Wild & as a Field Research task reward Dewpider Appearing in the Wild & as a Field Research task reward Joltik Appearing in the Wild & as a 1-Star Raid Boss Karrablast Appearing in the Wild & as a Field Research task reward Shelmet Appearing in the Wild & as a Field Research task reward Silcoon Must be evolved from Wurmple with 12 Candy Cascoon Must be evolved from Wurmple with 12 Candy Ariados Must be evolved from Spinarak with 25 Candy Ledian Must be evolved from Ledyba with 25 Candy Kricketune Must be evolved from Kricketot with 25 Candy Charjabug Must be evolved from Grubbin with 25 Candy Skorupi Appearing in the Wild (rare) Pineco Appearing in the Wild (rare) & as a 1-Star Raid Boss

Once you’ve completed the Bug Out Collection Challenge, you’ll be rewarded with 15,000 XP and the Bug Catcher Pose for your avatar.

How to evolve Wurmple into Silcoon & Cascoon in Pokemon Go

While most of the Pokemon in this Collection Challenge need to be caught, both Silcoon and Cascoon need to be evolved from Wurmple, which can be a little tricky as they’re random evolutions.

Both of them cost 12 Candy but you can’t guarantee which evolution you’ll get, so you’ll just need to keep on evolving Wurmple until you get both Silcoon and Cascoon for the Collection Challenge.

The Bug Out! event begins on August 10 and runs until August 16, so you’ve got just under a week to complete the Bug Out! Collection Challenge and unlock that Bug Catcher Pose.

