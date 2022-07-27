Pokemon Go Wurmple evolutions: How to get Beautifly & Dustox

Jessica Filby . Last updated: Jul 27, 2022

Wurmple has two different evolutions in Pokemon Go, so here’s all you need to know about getting both the Beautifly and Dustox evolutions.

The Hoenn region’s Bug-type Wurmple was first introduced to Pokemon Go back in 2017. Ever since then, trainers have been searching for this adorable Bug-type creature to try and evolve it.

While Wurmple may not be the most powerful Pokemon in Pokemon Go, it’s still a vital addition to your Pokedex – especially since it’s one of the few Pokemon that can evolve into two different final stages.

This Bug-type Pokemon can become either Beautifly or Dustox, although it’s not always obvious how to get them. Luckily, we’ve got all the details you need right here for your Wurmple evolution needs.

Niantic Evolve Wumple to either Silcoon or Cascoon.

How to evolve Wurmple into Beautifly and Dustox in Pokemon Go

Since Wurmple has the potential to evolve into one of two final evolutions, either Beautifly or Dustox, many trainers are left wondering what they can do to predict or influence the evolution they get.

Unfortunately, unlike Eevee evolutions which have specific methods to choose your outcome, there is no way to influence what Wurmple evolves into as it will be decided entirely at random.

It is possible to tell what Wurmple’s final evolution will be based on its middle stage, though, which we’ll explain below.

As for cost, evolving Wumple into either Cascoon or Silcoon will cost you 12 Wurmple Candy. Then, evolving Cascoon or Silcoon to to either Beautifly or Dustox will be an extra 50 Candy so 62 Candy in total.

How to evolve Wurmple into Beautifly in Pokemon Go

Evolving Wurmple into Beautifly in Pokemon Go is very much luck based. However, since Wurmple doesn’t directly evolve into Beautifly you can use the middle evolution to tell what you’re going to get.

It’s a 50/50 chance that Wurmple will evolve into Cascoon or Silcoon. However, if you want Beautifly then Wurmple will need to evolve into Silcoon. Once that’s been completed you’re guaranteed to get Beautifly.

How to evolve Wurmple into Dustox in Pokemon Go

When trying to evolve Wurmple into Dustox you can use the same logic as before. Unfortunately, it’s still a 50/50 chance to get the desired Wurmple evolution so be sure to catch as many as you can.

If you’re Wurmple evolved into a Cascoon then you will end up fully evolving the Pokemon into Dustox.

Which Wurmple evolution is the best in Pokemon Go?

Niantic Each evolution serves it’s purpose but one is better than the other.

Dustox is a more defense-heavy Pokemon whereas Beautifly is more attack-based, although it’s worth noting that neither Wurmple evolution is particularly useful in Trainer Battles, Gyms, or Raids.

Dustox does have some potential in the Great League, where it has potential wins against the likes of Medicham, Scrafty, and Azumarill, but there are much better Bug and Poison-type Pokemon out there.

Can Wurmple be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Niantic There are shiny version of each evolution so get hunting!

Thanks to the Hatchathon in 2020, Wurmple does have a shiny variant in Pokemon Go. Therefore, it only makes sense that both Beautifly and Dustox can be shiny as well.

Shiny Wurmple has a purple color instead of its natural orange. Silcoon and Cascoon turn orange and green respectively. Lastly, Beautifly seems to go for a more muted yellow which is the same for Dustox.

That's all you need to know about evolving Wurmple, so good luck hunting and happy catching!

