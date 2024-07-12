There are four separate parts to the Pokemon Go Fest Global 2024 Collection Challenge, one for each of the four habitats.

The start of Pokemon Go Fest Global 2024 began on July 13, the first day of a two-day event. With it came the launch of a major, time-limited Special Research and a Collection Challenge.

The Collection Challenge focuses on the four habitats set up for Go Fest Global, with each rotating on an hourly basis. Thus, trainers will have to be fast with their catches.

Let’s a closer look at the challenge, including how it’s sorted and the different requirements per habitat.

The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go Fest Global 2024 Collection Challenge explained

For the Pokemon Go Fest Global 2024 Collection Challenge, trainers must catch a series of Pokemon from the various habitats set up. There are four different habitats: Creeping Dusk, Darkest Night, Dawn Meadow, and Shining Day.

These are separated, meaning that one won’t have to complete all four before getting rewards. Complete one habitat challenge, and get rewards tied to it.

Here’s a look at the Pokemon required for each habitat, thanks to Leek Duck:

Creeping Dusk

Pokemon How to get Sprite Eevee In the wild Gible In the wild Golett In the wild Grubbin In the wild Illumise In the wild Litwick In the wild Phantump In the wild Spinarak In the wild Volbeat In the wild

All nine Pokemon are increased spawns in the Creeping Dusk habitat. Creeping Dusk will be active from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM local time, and 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM local time, on July 13, 2024.

The rewards for this portion of the Pokemon Go Fest Global 2024 Collection Challenge is 2,024 Stardust, a Durant encounter, and Incense x1.

Darkest Night

Name How to get Sprite Alolan Rattata In the wild Amaura In the wild Carvanha In the wild Deino In the wild Gligar In the wild Lunatone In the wild Mudkip In the wild Sneasel In the wild Teddiursa In the wild

All nine Pokemon are increased spawns in this habitat. The Darkest Night habitat is live from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM local time, and 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM local time, on July 13, 2024.

Dawn Meadow

Name How to get Sprite Galarian Stunfisk In the wild Hoothoot In the wild Hoppip In the wild Pidgey In the wild Cottonee In the wild Ferroseed In the wild Wingull In the wild Snivy In the wild Axew In the wild

The Dawn Meadow habitat will be active from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM local time, and 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM local time, on July 13, 2024. All Pokemon can be caught in the wild and are increased spawns.

The rewards for completing this section are 2,024 Stardust, Incense x1, and a Heatmor encounter.

Shining Day

Name How to get Sprite Charmander In the wild Dratini In the wild Fomantis In the wild Hisuian Sneasel In the wild Roselia In the wild Solrock In the wild Sunkern In the wild Tyrunt In the wild Yungoos In the wild

All are increased spawns in Go Fest Global. The Shining Day habitat is active from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM local time, and 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM, on July 13, 2024.

The rewards for this collection are 2,024 Stardust, a Jangmo-o encounter, and Incense x1.

Ticket holders will be able to participate in the Collection Challenge. Check out what else is coming in Go Fest Global 2024, including the perks of getting a ticket and the Marshadow Special Research challenge.