How to complete Pokemon Go Fest Global 2024 Collection Challenge

Chris Studley
Galarian StunfiskNiantic / The Pokemon Company

There are four separate parts to the Pokemon Go Fest Global 2024 Collection Challenge, one for each of the four habitats.

The start of Pokemon Go Fest Global 2024 began on July 13, the first day of a two-day event. With it came the launch of a major, time-limited Special Research and a Collection Challenge.

The Collection Challenge focuses on the four habitats set up for Go Fest Global, with each rotating on an hourly basis. Thus, trainers will have to be fast with their catches.

Let’s a closer look at the challenge, including how it’s sorted and the different requirements per habitat.

pokemon anime eevee headerThe Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go Fest Global 2024 Collection Challenge explained

For the Pokemon Go Fest Global 2024 Collection Challenge, trainers must catch a series of Pokemon from the various habitats set up. There are four different habitats: Creeping Dusk, Darkest Night, Dawn Meadow, and Shining Day.

These are separated, meaning that one won’t have to complete all four before getting rewards. Complete one habitat challenge, and get rewards tied to it.

Here’s a look at the Pokemon required for each habitat, thanks to Leek Duck:

Creeping Dusk

PokemonHow to getSprite
EeveeIn the wildEevee Pokemon Go
GibleIn the wild
GolettIn the wildGolett in Pokemon Go
GrubbinIn the wildGrubbin
IllumiseIn the wildIllumise
LitwickIn the wildLitwick
PhantumpIn the wildPhantump
SpinarakIn the wildSpinarak
VolbeatIn the wildVolbeat

All nine Pokemon are increased spawns in the Creeping Dusk habitat. Creeping Dusk will be active from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM local time, and 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM local time, on July 13, 2024.

The rewards for this portion of the Pokemon Go Fest Global 2024 Collection Challenge is 2,024 Stardust, a Durant encounter, and Incense x1.

Darkest Night

NameHow to getSprite
Alolan RattataIn the wild
AmauraIn the wildAmaura Pokemon Go
CarvanhaIn the wildCarvanha Pokemon GO
DeinoIn the wildDeino in Pokemon Go
GligarIn the wildGligar
LunatoneIn the wildLunatone in Pokemon GO
MudkipIn the wildMudkip
SneaselIn the wildSneasel in Pokemon Go
TeddiursaIn the wildTeddiursa

All nine Pokemon are increased spawns in this habitat. The Darkest Night habitat is live from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM local time, and 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM local time, on July 13, 2024.

Dawn Meadow

NameHow to getSprite
Galarian StunfiskIn the wildPokemon Go Galarian Stunfisk
HoothootIn the wildHoothoot Pokemon Go Dex
HoppipIn the wildHoppip Pokemon Go Dex
PidgeyIn the wild
CottoneeIn the wildCottonee
FerroseedIn the wild
WingullIn the wildWingull
SnivyIn the wildSnivy
AxewIn the wildAxew

The Dawn Meadow habitat will be active from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM local time, and 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM local time, on July 13, 2024. All Pokemon can be caught in the wild and are increased spawns.

The rewards for completing this section are 2,024 Stardust, Incense x1, and a Heatmor encounter.

Shining Day

NameHow to getSprite
CharmanderIn the wildCharmander
DratiniIn the wildDratini in Pokemon Go
FomantisIn the wildFomantis
Hisuian SneaselIn the wildHisuian Sneasel in Pokemon Go
RoseliaIn the wildRoselia
SolrockIn the wildSolrock
SunkernIn the wild
TyruntIn the wild
YungoosIn the wildYungoos

All are increased spawns in Go Fest Global. The Shining Day habitat is active from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM local time, and 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM, on July 13, 2024.

The rewards for this collection are 2,024 Stardust, a Jangmo-o encounter, and Incense x1.

Ticket holders will be able to participate in the Collection Challenge. Check out what else is coming in Go Fest Global 2024, including the perks of getting a ticket and the Marshadow Special Research challenge.

