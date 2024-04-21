GamingPokemon

How to complete Pokemon Go Sustainability Week 2024 Collection Challenges

Cassidy Stephenson
Trubbish Pokemon

In celebration of Earth Day, Pokemon Go is bringing back Sustainability Week. Here’s how to complete the event’s Collection Challenges.

This year’s Sustainability Week will take place from Monday, April 22, at 10 a.m. local time, to Friday, April 26, 2024, at 8 p.m. local time.

During the event, Pokemon Go players will receive Souvenirs and Presents from their Buddy Pokemon more often. It will also buff the Shiny odds of 2km Eggs, with creatures like Combee and Trubbish appearing in them.

If you’re looking to participate in Sustainability Week’s Collection Challenge, keep reading for everything you need to know.

Pokemon Go Sustainability Week 2024 Collection Challenges explained

Thanks to Serebii, we have all the information needed for trainers to complete the event’s two Collection Challenges.

Drilbur Collection Challenge

PokemonHow to catch it Sprite
DrilburField Research task reward or hatch from a 2km EggDrilbur in Pokemon Go
ExcadrillEvolve a DrilburExcadrill

Those who complete the challenge will receive 10,000 XP and 500 Stardust.

Garbodor Collection Challenge

PokemonHow to catch it Sprite
TrubbishField Research task reward or hatch from a 2km EggTrubbish in the Pokemon Go Collection Challenge
GarbodorEvolve a Trubbish Garbodor New Pokemon Snap Dex

In exchange for completing the Garbodor Collection Challenge, you’ll earn 10,000 XP and 500 Stardust.

Now you know how to complete the Sustainability Week Collection Challenges. Check out our other handy Pokemon Go guides below:

