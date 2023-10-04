Is Pokemon Bank shutting down alongside Nintendo 3DS online multiplayer?

Are you wondering whether Pokemon Bank is shutting down? Well, our handy guide will explain whether the Nintendo 3DS online blackout will impact the application.

Nintendo has recently announced that it will be shutting down online communication for both the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U. The update will come into effect in early April 2024 and will stop players from accessing multiplayer functionality and online rankings for all Nintendo software on both platforms.

For Pokemon fans, this news is particularly concerning, especially for those who are still transferring Pokemon from older games. So, if you’re wondering whether Pokemon Bank will be shutting down, then we have all the latest information you need to know.

Is Pokemon Bank shutting down?

The Pokemon Company Pokemon Bank enables players to transfer Pokemon from older games.

No, Pokemon Bank is not shutting down. Nintendo has officially revealed that Pokemon Bank will still maintain its online services, even after the 3DS online functionality has been shuttered.

This means you’ll be able to transfer Pokemon from your old 3DS games without any issue. However, Nintendo has stated that Pokemon Bank support “may also end at some point in the future.”

Because of this, we recommend utilizing Pokemon Home to ensure that all your old ‘mons are safely transferred to the latest games. You can check out our handy Pokemon Home transfer guide here.

So, for now, you’re safe to continue using Pokemon Bank. As always, we’ll be sure to update this post should further news be announced. In the meantime, why not check out our Pokemon page for all the latest news and guides?

