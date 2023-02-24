How to solo Pikachu Tera Raids with Lilligant in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

7-star Pikachu Tera Raids are more daunting than they seem, but here is a Lilligant build that makes the Water Tera Type mascot a breeze in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

To commemorate Pokemon Day, Pikachu has taken the spotlight in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet in its infamous surfing form. As a Water Tera Type and knowing the move surf, the cute franchise mascot becomes a formidable foe.

However, it’s not as daunting as previous 7-star raid bosses such as Greninja and Charizard, and with a few creative movesets players shouldn’t have any issues taking down surfing Pikachu.

One Pokemon that can handle Pikachu with ease is Lilligant. The Grass-type flower monster is resistant to Water moves and has a moveset that can take down the 7-star Pikachu on its own. Here’s how to build it.

Best Lilligant build for 7-star Pikachu Tera Raids

Lilligant can pack a walloping punch if set up correctly. This starts on turn one, where players should use Sunny Day to remove Pikachu’s Rain Dance. This will also lower the damage dealt by Pikachu’s water-type moves. It will also activate Lilligant’s Leaf Guard ability. Holding a Heat Rock will extend the duration of the move for eight turns.

Next, players should use Quiver Dance for a few turns to boost Lilligant’s Special Attack (along with other stats). Now, players can begin attacking using Solar Beam. The harsh sunlight will skip the charge turn allowing players to continuously deal massive damage until they run out of PP or the sunlight stops.

All a player needs to do now is use Giga Drain to maintain their health and Sunny Day to keep the harsh sunlight shining.

Pokemon Level Moveset Held Item Ability Nature EVs & IVs 100 -Sunny Day -Quiver Dance -Solar Beam -Giga Drain Heat Rock Leaf Guard Modest HP & Special Attack

Best Lilligan moveset

Sunny Day – learned at level 1

learned at level 1 Quiver Dance – learned at level 1

learned at level 1 Solar Beam – learned via TM

learned via TM Giga Drain – learned via TM

