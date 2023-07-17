How to track sleep with Pokemon Go Plus +

The Pokemon Go Plus + is here, letting players catch Pokemon, spin Pokestops, and even record their sleep without using their phones in Pokemon Go – but how do you track sleep with Pokemon Go Plus +? Here’s everything you need to know.

You can get rewards for doing countless things in Pokemon Go, from spinning Pokestops, completing research tasks, catching adorable Pokemon, and now even while you sleep. Thanks to the Pokemon Go Plus + device, you can get rewards for sleeping by tracking your rest and logging into Pokemon Go when you wake up.

On top of this, purchasing the Pokemon Go Plus + will give you some exclusive research tasks, involving a few adorable Pokemon and so much more. However, some of its tasks involve tracking your sleep on this new device. So, here’s how to track your sleep with a Pokemon Go Plus +.

How to track sleep on your Pokemon Go Plus +

Thankfully, tracking your sleep on your Pokemon Go Plus is relatively easy, and when you’ve done it once, you should be able to repeat the process every night, or day if you fancy a nap.

To track your sleep, you’ll first need to enable Sleep Data on the Pokemon Go Plus +. To do this, follow these steps:

Tap the main menu on your Pokemon Go Plus +. Open the settings. Select Connected Devices and Services. Click Accessory Devices. Locate Sleep Data. Toggle on Share Sleep Data with Pokemon Go.

Once this is connected, you’re ready to track your sleep. So, when you’re heading to bed, follow these steps:

Hold the central button on your Pokemon Go Plus + until it flashes blue. Then place it by your pillow, or on your mattress and head to sleep. Once you wake up, end your sleep session by holding the main button until you see multicolored lights. It’ll flash red if the sleep wasn’t recorded successfully or if it was less than 90 minutes. Then, log into Pokemon Go and collect your rewards.

Tracking your sleep is easy, but the device can struggle to monitor your sleep if it’s placed in the wrong location on your bed. It’s recommended you attach the clip and strap to the device and to your bed to ensure it doesn’t fall off as you toss and turn.

If it’s still not detecting your sleep, the Pokemon Go Plus + site gave this advice: “Depending on the bedding you use and where you place your Pokémon GO Plus +, your movement may not be detected properly. In such cases, placing your Pokémon GO Plus + closer to your body may improve detection.”

So there you have it, that’s how to track sleep with your Pokemon Go Plus. While getting ready for bed, take a look at some of our other handy Pokemon Go guides and content:

