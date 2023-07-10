How to sign up for Pokemon Sleep beta: Android, countries, dates & times

Pre-registrations are now live for Pokemon Sleep on iOS.

Pokemon Sleep just began its open beta testing period ahead of its late July release date. Keep reading to find out if you’re eligible.

Pokemon Sleep is a sleep-tracking application that grants users a higher score based on their hours of rest. In the morning, your sleep style – dozing, snoozing, or slumbering – will reward you with different Pokemon gathering around a Snorlax.

Additionally, Pokemon Go Plus+ uses Bluetooth Low Energy to link with Pokemon Sleep to easily measure your sleep data. It can also pair with Pokemon Go to automatically spin Pokestops and catch Pokemon.

Recently, Pokemon Sleep opened a preregister system for users to join on Android and iOS devices. However, the game’s beta testing period is limited to Android owners. Here’s how to sign up for the limited-time program.

How to join the Pokemon Sleep beta testing period

Pokemon Sleep’s open beta testing runs from July 9 until July 13 at 12 AM UTC. Unfortunately, iOS users are out of luck because the beta is available only to Android devices. Also, it’s limited to residents in Argentina, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.

Download Pokemon Sleep from the Google Play store

Head to this link and click ‘Become a tester.’

You will now receive an update to your Pokemon Sleep App for the testing program

If you wish to leave Pokemon Sleep’s beta period, you can uninstall the testing version and switch to the official version when the app becomes available to the public.

At the time of writing, Pokemon Sleep lacks a specific release date but is expected to launch sometime in late July 2023.

That's everything you need to know about registering for Pokemon Sleep's beta testing.