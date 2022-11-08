Pokemon Go widgets: How to track Egg Hatching & Buddy Status on iOS or Android

Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at [email protected]

Pokemon Go widgets can help you keep track of your Egg Hatching progress and Buddy Status, so here’s how to add them to your phone on iOS and Android.

Widgets are useful tiles you can add to the home screen of your mobile device. In terms of Pokemon Go, that means you can check information about your Buddy and Eggs without having to open the app.

You’ll also need to use widgets to enjoy certain in-game bonuses, such as the Greedy Gluttons event which features 1/2 Hatch Distance for the first three Eggs you hatch using the Egg Hatching widget.

If you’re not sure how to add these Pokemon Go widgets to your mobile phone, we’ve put together instructions for iOS and Android devices below.

Niantic

Pokemon Go widgets for Egg Hatching & Buddy Status explained

There are two Pokemon Go widgets that you can add to the home screen on your mobile device.

The first one tracks your Egg Hatching progress. You’ll be able to see the Eggs you have in Incubators as well as how far you need to walk to hatch them, all without having to open the Pokemon Go app.

The second widget shows your Buddy Status. You’ll be able to see the Pokemon you’ve got set as your Buddy, the amount of Buddy Hearts you have with them, and how far you need to walk to earn Candy.

How to add Pokemon Go widgets on iOS

Here’s how to add a Pokemon Go widget to your iOS device:

Tap and hold an empty area on the home screen until your apps start to wiggle.

Press the ‘+’ symbol at the top left corner of the screen.

Search ‘Pokemon Go’ in the search bar at the top.

Choose between the ‘Eggs’ or ‘Buddy’ widget and then tap ‘Add Widget’.

How to add Pokemon Go widgets on Android

Here’s how to add a Pokemon Go widget to your Android device:

Tap and hold an empty area on a home screen.

Choose ‘Widgets’.

Tap and hold the Pokemon Go widget and you’ll see your home screens.

Move the widget to the location you want it and lift your finger to drop it.

Whichever device you’re using, it’s recommended that you have Adventure Sync turned on as this will allow Pokemon Go to track your movement even when the app isn’t open.

This means any distance you cover while out exploring will contribute towards your Egg Hatching progress and the chance of your Buddy finding Candy.

That’s everything you need to know about Budy and Egg Hatching widgets! Check out more Pokemon Go guides below:

