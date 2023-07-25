Like Pokemon Go, Pokemon Sleep has a friend system to interact with fellow players. Here’s how to add friends in the application.

Pokemon Sleep is a new free-to-play game that tracks your hours of rest and rewards you with different species. By studying different sleep styles, you can encounter various creatures surrounding a Snorlax when you wake up.

You can also pair the application with your Pokemon Go Plus+ device. After connecting the two programs, you earn Pikachu acting as your alarm clock and singing you to sleep.

However, Pokemon Sleep isn’t limited to merely sleeping. You can cook dishes to level up your Snorlax’s Drowsy Power. Also, you can add friends to exchange sleep-tracking information with each other.

How to add friends in Pokemon Sleep

The Pokemon Company

In Pokemon Sleep, your friend list is limited to 50 people. Follow the steps below to add your first friend:

Open the Main Menu and select “Research Community.” Find the + icon in the top right corner. Choose one of the available options to add your friend

QR Code

Researcher ID

Facebook

4. After finding their profile, press the “Add” icon to send them a friend request.

Via QR Codes

While the easiest way to add friends is through QR Codes, you must be nearby the person to scan it. If you’re far from your prospective friend, you must skip this method.

Via Researcher ID

Fortunately, your Researcher ID is located underneath the QR Code. Exchange IDs and enter them to become friends immediately.

How to change your privacy settings

You can easily edit your privacy settings if you don’t want to share your sleep information with your friends. Follow the steps below:

Go back to the Research Community icon where you added friends. In the bottom right corner, press “Sharing Options.” Enable or disable whichever settings you choose.

Now you know how to add friends in Pokemon Sleep. Check out our other handy guides on the application below:

