How to join and create a Party in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go has officially introduced its new Party Play feature. As such, let’s break down exactly how trainers can join and create Parties in the mobile game.

Pokemon Go has officially detailed its new Party Play co-op feature, which allows up to four friends to stay connected, take on Challenges, and earn special bonuses during Raids.

Along with this new feature comes a Special research quest called Welcome Party, where trainers can earn some great rewards by completing tasks.

However, if trainers want to participate in Party Play and the new Special Research quest, they’ll need to know how to join and create Parties first. So, let’s break down exactly how Pokemon Go trainers can do just that.

How to join a Party in Pokemon Go

Joining a Party in Pokemon Go is quite simple, and can easily be done by navigating to the new ‘Party’ tab introduced in the Party Play update.

Trainers can simply follow these steps to join an existing Party:

Open Pokémon GO and navigate to your Trainer profile. Tap the new Party tab. Tap Join Party. You will be prompted to either scan the host’s QR code or manually enter a numerical code. Wait for the host to start the party! Once the party begins, you’ll be returned to the map.

It’s important to note, however, that not every trainer can join a Party right off the bat. Players must first reach at least level 15 or higher to access Party Play mode.

Thankfully, we have a handy guide on how to level up in Pokemon Go, so trainers who need to reach level 15 quickly can follow along.

How to create a Party in Pokemon Go

For those trainers who want to host their own Party, it’s just as easy to create one as it is to join a friend’s.

To create your own Party for others to join, follow these steps:

Open Pokémon GO and navigate to your Trainer profile. Tap the new Party tab. Tap Create. You’ll be given a numerical code or QR code that you can share with up to three nearby Trainers. Tap Start and let the party begin!

From here, you’ll be able to keep track of your Party’s progress in things like Pokemon caught, Throws made, and many other fun statistics.

And there you have it! That’s everything you need to know about how to join and create Parties in Pokemon Go! For more Pokemon Go guides check out the links below:

