How to get Prism Scales in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC: Locations & methods

Prism Scales are a Held Item that allow Feebas to evolve into Milotic when traded. Here’s how to find them in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC brings back a ton of old Pokemon from past games, like Feebas and its evolution Milotic.

These two Water-types are notorious for having a fairly difficult evolution method, but this was streamlined a bit in Generation 5 with the Prism Scale.

Thankfully, Prism Scales also return in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC, but they can be tricky to find. Here’s how fans can get their hands on some Prism Scales and evolve their Feebas.

How to find Prism Scales in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Found around Fellhorn Gorge

One of the most reliable and repeatable methods of finding Prism Scales in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s DLC is to look for sparkling objects around Fellhorn Gorge.

The Pokemon Company Fellhorn Gorge is located on the west side of Kitakami.

Fellhorn Gorge is located on the west side of Kitakami and houses tall cliffs surrounded by rivers and lakes. Trainers can find Prism Scales as sparkling objects on the water and riverbank at the base of the cliffs.

Of course, this method relies on RNG, so trainers may have to search for a bit before they find a Prism Scale.

Prism Scales as Ogre Outsin’ reward

Prism Scales can also randomly be earned by winning the Ogre Oustin’ minigame.

The Ogre Oustin’ minigame is unlocked during the Teal Masks’ story, after visiting the festival for the first night.

The Pokemon Company The Ogre Oustin’ minigame is unlocked by progressing the Teal Masks’ story.

It is located to the right of Kitakami Hall and can be visited and played any time after unlocking it during the DLC story.

Trainers should try to clear Ogre Oustin’ on Hard for the best chance at earning Prism Scales.

Earn a Prism Scale through the Kitakami Pokedex

Finally, trainers can earn a Prism Scale by registering 140 Pokemon in the Kitakami Pokedex. Simply register at least 140 Pokemon in the Kitakami Pokedex, enter the Pokedex menu, and press the ‘X’ button to earn your rewards.

With that done, trainers simply need to trade their Feebas holding the Prism Scale with another player and it will evolve into Milotic.

