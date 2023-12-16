Where to find and catch Meloetta in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

Where to find and catch Meloetta in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLCThe Pokemon Company
Here’s a breakdown of how Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk DLC players can get mythical Pokemon Meloetta to spawn.
Generation V introduced Pokemon fans to Meloetta, a Normal/Psychic Mythical that is among one of the rarer creatures to be had in the game. Traditionally, Meloetta has only been made available in certain events.
However, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk DLC players can get Meloetta to spawn. But, there are a few steps that need to be followed first.
Here’s what trainers need to know about Meloetta.
Where to find Meloetta
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers can find Meloetta in the Coastal Biome of the Indigo Disk. However, one must go to a specific spot on the map to get the spawn. We’ll get to why in a second.
This spot is to the east of the Coastal Outdoor Classroom Fast Travel point. There is a wind circle of leaves in the location that one needs to be, so use that as a reference point.
How to spawn Meloetta
Trainers were mystified about how to get Meloetta to spawn in the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk DLC at first. However, some stealth trainers, including @hsinhsung9847 on Twitter/X, were able to figure out how to get the mythical Pokemon to spawn.
Here are the steps:
- Spin in a clockwise motion for at least 10 seconds
- Start the camera
- Switch to Sepia filter
Once these are done, pan the camera around the location until Meloetta is located. While the camera is being panned out, one should hear a change in music and singing.
Once one finds Meloetta, just approach it.
