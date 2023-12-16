Where to find and catch Meloetta in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

Here’s a breakdown of how Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk DLC players can get mythical Pokemon Meloetta to spawn.

Generation V introduced Pokemon fans to Meloetta, a Normal/Psychic Mythical that is among one of the rarer creatures to be had in the game. Traditionally, Meloetta has only been made available in certain events.

However, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk DLC players can get Meloetta to spawn. But, there are a few steps that need to be followed first.

Article continues after ad

Here’s what trainers need to know about Meloetta.

Where to find Meloetta

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers can find Meloetta in the Coastal Biome of the Indigo Disk. However, one must go to a specific spot on the map to get the spawn. We’ll get to why in a second.

Article continues after ad

This spot is to the east of the Coastal Outdoor Classroom Fast Travel point. There is a wind circle of leaves in the location that one needs to be, so use that as a reference point.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company The red square in the Coastal (top-right) Biome indicates the location of Meloetta.

How to spawn Meloetta

Trainers were mystified about how to get Meloetta to spawn in the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk DLC at first. However, some stealth trainers, including @hsinhsung9847 on Twitter/X, were able to figure out how to get the mythical Pokemon to spawn.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Here are the steps:

Spin in a clockwise motion for at least 10 seconds

Start the camera

Switch to Sepia filter

Once these are done, pan the camera around the location until Meloetta is located. While the camera is being panned out, one should hear a change in music and singing.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Once one finds Meloetta, just approach it.

For more helpful Scarlet & Violet guides, check out the links below:

Paldea Pokedex | All returning Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet’s DLC: Hidden Treasure of Area Zero | How to start Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk DLC | How to get Archaludon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC | How to get Kubfu and Urshifu in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk – Every legendary Pokemon & how to catch them | Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How to unlock flying with Koraidon and Miraidon | How to use Synchro Machine in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk | Unlocking 5 & 6-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Sandwich recipes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Article continues after ad