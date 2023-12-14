How to get Archaludon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC gives Duraludon a new evolution in Archaludon. Here’s how to add it to your Pokedex.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet‘s Indigo Disk DLC introduces brand new Pokemon alongside returning favorites like Metagross, Lapras, and past starters.

One of these new Pokemon is Archaludon, an evolution for Generation 8’s Duraludon, who previously did not evolve. Archaludon is a Steel/Dragon-type Pokemon that can learn the powerful Electro Shot attack upon leveling up, making it a potent force on the battlefield.

Article continues after ad

As a new evolution for a creature already pretty strong, the Alloy Pokemon should make a solid addition to any team. Here’s what to know about it.

Article continues after ad

Dexerto Archaludon’s in-game appearance in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

How to evolve Duraludon into Archaludon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

To evolve Duraludon into Archaludon, you need to use a Metal Alloy item. Luckily, you can find one of these items early on, as its location is available as soon as you’re free to explore the Blueberry Academy.

Go to the lower-east Biome and travel to the northern end, where a grassy area connects to the cold biome above. Around here, you’ll find the entrance to an area called Chargestone Cavern, where you’ll also unlock a fast travel point. See the map below for more details.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Dexerto Chargestone Cavern’s location in The Indigo Disk

Once inside Chargestone Cavern, use your mount’s climbing ability to ascend to the second floor, where you’ll see a glowing Tera Porygon. You’ll find the Metal Alloy near a crystal on this floor. See the screenshot below for the area where it can be found.

Article continues after ad

Dexerto The Metal Alloy is found near this crystal.

Where to find Duraludon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

If you go for the Metal Alloy first, you won’t have to travel far to find a Duraludon. Remember that green area next to the Chargestone Cavern? Use it to ride north into the cold biome, and there should be Duraludon hanging around. See below for all their habitats on the map.

Article continues after ad

Dexerto Duraludon’s habitats in the Indigo Disk DLC

That’s all you need to know about catching Duraludon and Archaludon! Be sure to check out the rest of our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet coverage, including the guides below:

Paldea Pokedex | Best starter Pokemon | How to get Marks in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Are Pokemon Scarlet & Violet compatible with Pokemon Home? | Unlocking 5 & 6-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | How to unlock Rotom Phone cases in Scarlet & Violet | How to change clothes in Scarlet & Violet | How to co-op with friends in Scarlet & Violet | All Shiny forms in Scarlet & Violet | Sandwich recipes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Pokemon Scarlet & Violet egg breeding guide | How to get Rare Candy in Scarlet & Violet

Article continues after ad