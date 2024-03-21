How to get Pansear in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

Pokemon Go features a variety of different regional exclusive Pokemon, which includes Generation 5’s Pansear. Here’s how trainers can encounter it in Pokemon Go and whether or not it can be Shiny.

Pansear is a Fire-type Pokemon introduced in Gen 5’s Unova region and can evolve into the fiery Simisear.

Here’s how you can encounter Pansear in Pokemon Go, as well as how to evolve it into Simisear and whether or not it can be Shiny.

How to get a Pansear in Pokemon Go

Pansear can be found in the wild, but this Fire-type monkey can only spawn in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

The Unova-region Pokemon is one of several regional-exclusive Pokemon in the game. This means that it can only be found in certain regions of the world.

For those who don’t live in any of those areas, it’s a good idea to keep on the lookout for special events like Community Day or Raids. Additionally, special events are good alternatives for those who need regional-exclusive Pokemon.

Luckily, Pansear can be found as an Increased Incense encounter during the Verdant Wonders event. Additionally, it can be found globally regardless of whether you’ve purchased a ticket for the event, so those outside of its normal region can catch this rare Fire-type.

However, it’s worth noting that Pansear and its counterparts will be much harder to find for those who haven’t purchased Verdant Wonders event tickets.

Check out our article for the full breakdown of the wild spawns during the Verdant Wonders event.

How to evolve Pansear into Simisear in Pokemon Go

Pansear has only one evolution, though trainers will need to use a Pokemon Go-exclusive evolution item to get Simisear.

To evolve Pansear into Simisear, you just need to feed it 50 Candy and give it a Unova Stone. For tips on how to get Unova stones, check out our guide here.

Can Pansear be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Yes, Pansear can be found as a Shiny in Pokemon Go. Shiny Pansear made its debut back in 2022, so trainers have been able to find this special version of Pansear for some time..

Trainers who live outside Europe, Middle East, Africa, and India and should take advantage of its limited availability before the event ends on Monday, March 25, 2024, at 8 PM local time.

That’s all you need to know about Pansear in Pokemon Go. If needed, make sure to check out more of our Go guides:

