How to get Mime Jr & Mr Mime in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl

Lots of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl trainers will struggle to evolve Mime Jr or get a Mr Mime in-game, but the process is made much simpler if you know where to go and what to do.

The mime Pokemon are unique in appearance, without question, though they also have a really particular way to evolve as well.

It doesn’t evolve evolution stones, and certainly not trading, though there are some specific Sinnoh region locations you will need to visit to check both of these off your Pokedex.

Where to find Mime Jr in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Mime Jr is available to catch in both Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. You can find it via the Pokemon’s spawn locations in the Grand Underground. Here is how to unlock it.

Advertisement

It is believed that it can be encountered at Spacious Cave.

How to evolve Mime Jr into Mr Mime

In order to evolve Mime Jr into Mr Mime, you’re going to need to teach it Mimic. To do that, follow these instructions:

Load up Pokemon Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl. Visit Pastoria City. Head over to the Move Relearner’s house. Speak to him inside, and swap your Heart Scale for the chance to learn a move. Select Mime Jr and teach it the Mimic move. Then, level up Mime Jr by one level to trigger the evolving process.

One of the easiest ways to level up your Pokemon is to use a Rare Candy on it, which will increase its level by one instantly. To find all Rare Candy locations, check out our guide.

Move Relearner location in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

The Move Relearner is located in Pastoria City in both Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

His house can be seen below.

Now that you know where to go, let’s look at the item you will need to trade in to learn moves.

Advertisement

How to get Heart Scale

The Heart Scale can be obtained in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl by visiting route 212.

There are various locations for Heart Scales, though this is one of the easiest to stumble upon – see the location below.

Heart Scale locations

Here are the three places you can find Heart Scales in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl:

Route 212

Route 214

Grand Underground

For more guides, check out this list below…

How to get Eevee | How to get Leafeon | How to get Glaceon | How to get Umbreon & Espeon | Where to catch Spiritomb | How to get Riolu & Lucario | Where to find Gible & Garchomp | How to unlock the Bike | All trade evolutions