Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players create Hitmonchan rock, paper, scissors mini-game

Pokemon players have found a way to play a version of rock, paper, scissors via Hitmonchan-on-Hitmonchan battles. Here’s how it works.

The game rock, paper, scissors has long had an association with the Pokemon franchise thanks to the way the series’ type matchups work.

Certain types being weak or strong to others is central to Pokemon battles. The starter typings of Grass, Water and Fire are the perfect introduction to the mechanic, as each is strong against one and weak against another.

However, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players have taken this to the next level, with some Japanese players coming up with a way to play rock, paper, scissors within actual Pokemon battles using Hitmonchan.

Pokemon players are using Upper Hand, Mach Punch & Focus Punch to recreate classic game

Competitive Pokemon player Jeudy Azzarelli shared a video of Japanese players enjoying their “mini-game” on Twitter.

The fan-made mini-game uses the moves Upper Hand (which was recently added in The Indigo Disk DLC), Mach Punch and Focus Punch, which have unique features that make them perfect for recreating rock, paper, scissors.

Upper Hand has +3 priority and makes the target flinch, but it fails unless that target is also planning to use a priority move. Mach Punch has +1 priority, meaning it is canceled out by an opponent using Upper Hand. Finally, Focus Punch has decreased priority and fails if the user gets hit between starting to focus on the move and executing it.

When used together, this creates a rock, paper, scissors dynamic where Upper Hand beats Mach Punch, Mach Punch beats Focus Punch, and Focus Punch beats Upper Hand.

Hitmonchan is among a handful of Fighting-type Pokemon that can learn all three of these moves, which makes it an ideal choice for this game.

Fans seem to like the idea of such a mini-game, wanting something similar to be officially implemented in the future. “This is why we need to bring stadium style mini games into the main titles,” said one, referencing the mini-games featured in Pokemon Stadium and its sequel.

Others suggested a tournament in which players are restricted to these three moves.

Regardless of whether the Hitmonchan rock, paper, scissors (or should we say Upper, Mach, Focus) or something like it becomes a canon mini-game, it’s a pretty great example of fans finding new and creative ways to enjoy the Pokemon world.

