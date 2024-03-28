Boost your Pokemon 151 collection with Booster Bundle sale

Trying to complete the Pokemon 151 TCG set? If so, you’ll be pleased to know that the Booster Bundle has just been discounted at Walmart and it’s worth taking a look at.

Looking to complete the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet – 151 set in your binder? It’s an immensely popular expansion set with some truly nostalgic designs, so you’ll be happy to know that the Booster Bundle has just received a generous discount at Walmart.

If you’ve never picked up a Booster Bundle before, they come with 6 Booster Packs inside and the package can also be used as a handy deck box. If you’re looking to experience a set without investing in a more expensive item like an Ultra Premium Collection, it’s a great choice.

Article continues after ad

Booster Bundles are especially worth checking out if you’re a fan of the digital card game. Every Booster Pack comes with a code card for Pokemon TCG Live, so picking up a Bundle is a brilliant way to add to your online collection.

Article continues after ad

There are some solid chase cards in the 151 set that still hold a lot of value as a collector. It’s not as new of a set as Temporal Forces, say, but there should still be a lot of long-term value for both card collectors and competitive players in this Booster Bundle.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.