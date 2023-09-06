How to get free Cetitan code in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon is offering the chance for Scarlet & Violet trainers to receive a free Cetitan based on the one that appears in the Paldean Winds anime. Here’s how fans can redeem the code and claim their free Cetitan.

Now and then, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet offers up a handful of free Mystery Gift codes that players can redeem in the game to get some great goodies, like helpful items and even rare Pokemon.

In the past, Scarlet & Violet has allowed trainers to redeem codes for a special Flying Tera Type Pikachu, a Shiny Grimmsnarl, and even the Mythical Pokemon Mew.

Now, trainers can redeem a new code to receive a free Cetitan based off of the one that appears in the first episode of the new anime miniseries — Paldean Winds. Here’s how to redeem the code and claim the free Cetitan.

WIT Studio / The Pokemon Company The free Cetitan is based off of the one that attacked Arven in the first episode of the Paldean Winds anime.

How to get the Paldean Winds Cetitan for free

To add Cetitan to your team in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, simply type in the code L1KEAFLUTE in the Mystery Gift menu.

To redeem Mystery Gifts in Scarlet & Violet follow these steps below:

Load up Pokemon Scarlet or Violet on Switch. Open the game menu by pressing X, then select ‘Poke Portal‘ on the right side menu. Select the ‘Mystery Gift‘ option at the bottom of the menu. Choose which method you want to use to receive a gift. If you have a code, select the ‘Get With Code/Password‘ option. Collect your Cetitan!

Trainers can redeem this code starting on September 6, 2023, and the code will be available until August 31, 2024.

The Cetitan is level 50 with the moves Body Slam, Amnesia, Ice Spinner, and Double Edge. It comes with either the Thick Fat or Slush Rush ability and has a random Nature and IVs.

However, it will come with the Ferocious Mark and have ‘the Rampaging’ as its title, mirroring its appearance in Paldean Winds.

That’s everything trainers need to know about using the code to claim their free Cetitan based on the Paldean Winds anime in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. In the meantime, check out our other Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

