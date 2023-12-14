How to find and evolve Electabuzz into Electivire in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet brings back plenty of returning Pokemon with unique evolutions, including Electabuzz and Electivire. Here’s how trainers can find Elekid and Electabuzz to evolve it into Electivire.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk expansion is out now, bringing back a ton of fan-favorite Pokemon to Generation 9.

Alongside every returning Starter Pokemon from past Generations, strong Pokemon like Rhyperior can also be found in the Blueberry Academy’s Terarium.

Many of these strong Pokemon evolve through special evolution methods, like Electabuzz and its evolution Electivire. So, let’s break down how to evolve Electabuzz and where to find it in the wild.

How to evolve Electabuzz into Electivire in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk

First, should players catch an Elekid, it will evolve into Electabuzz at level 30. Next, Electabuzz will evolve into Electivire when traded holding an Electirizer item.

The Electirizer is a Trade Evolution Item that can be purchased at the Blueberry Academy School Store for 250 BP. Players can also find plenty of other helpful Trade Evolution items here.

Where to find Elekid in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk

Elekid is mainly found in the Canyon Biome around the Terarium. However, its Pokedex entry also states it lives in caves.

Specifically, trainers can find a large selection of wild Elekid roaming the Chargestone caves found underground in the Canyon and Polar biomes.

It’s also worth noting that you can find Elekid without expanding the Canyon or Polar biome habitats with BP.

Where to find Electabuzz in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk

Similar to its Baby version, Electabuzz is also found mainly in the Canyon Biome, though it is also commonly found in the Chargestone Cave.

Where to find Electivire in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk

Sadly, for trainers looking to skip the trade evolution, Electivire cannot be found naturally in the wild. That means the only way to get one is through trading.

And there you have it! That’s everything you need to know about finding and evolving Electabuzz into Electivire in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC. For more helpful Scarlet & Violet guides, check out the links below:

