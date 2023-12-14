How to get Rhyhorn, Rhydon, & Rhyperior in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

The Indigo Disk is the newest Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC, and it brings back a ton of iconic Pokemon from past generations, including the beloved Rhyhorn and its evolutions Rhydon and Rhyperior. If you’re wondering how to get this Pokemon’s complete evolution line, we’ve got you covered.

The Indigo Disk is the second part of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC, and, to the liking of the most nostalgic fans of the franchise, it brings back a large number of iconic Pokemon from previous generations.

Going back to the most distant of them all, we have the powerful Rhyhorn from Gen 1 available, along with its entire evolutionary line.

If you want to add this tank, as well as Rhydon or Rhyperior, to your Pokemon Scarlet & Violet party, follow our detailed guide.

Where to find Rhyhorn in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

The dual Ground/Rock Rhyhorn can be easily found roaming around the Savanna Biome in the Blueberry Academy Terarium.

GAME FREAK/THE POKEMON COMPANY

Luckily, this mon is not hard to spot in the game as it spawns constantly. Additionally, its catch rate is not low at all, so it should be pretty easy for you to catch.

Because of how powerful this Pokemon is, you can get yourself a bunch of them and evolve the one with the best stats. Keep in mind that it can also appear in Tera Raids, so one with a good Tera-type combination could be unstoppable.

Where to find Rhydon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

Rhyhorn’s second stage, Rhydon can also be found in the Savanna Biome in the Blueberry Academy Terarium, but can be harder to spot as it spawns way less than Rhyhorn.

In addition, you can find it in Tera Raids, so keep an eye out to get a good Tera-type Rhydon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Where to find Rhyperior in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

Rhyperior cannot be found in the wild, meaning you’re only chance at getting this Pokemon is by evolving a Rhydon.

How to evolve Rhyhorn into Rhydon and Rhyperior in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

As in any other Pokemon game, Rhyhorn evolves into Rhydon at level 42. You can get your Pokemon to that level by winning fights or using the many EXP. Candies you’ll gather throughout your adventure in Paldea.

GAME FREAK/THE POKEMON COMPANY

However, while getting Rhyhorn and Rhydon can be quite simple, evolving the latter into a Rhyperior can be a tad tricky, so follow these steps.

Get a hold of a Protector item. Give it to your Rhyhorn to hold. Once your Pokemon is holding the item, trade it to another player. As soon as the trade is complete, the evolution will be triggered and you’re Rhydon will turn into Rhyperior. Exchange the Pokemon again, so you’ll have Rhyperior back in your roster.

How to get a Protector item in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

There are two ways you can get your hands on a Protector item. The easiest one is to buy it from the School Store in the Blueberry Academy for 250 BP (Blueberry Points). This can only be done after Carmine has shown you your dorm room and you’re free to roam around.

GAME FREAK/THE POKEMON COMPANY

You can also find Protector items scattered around the Terarium, mainly around the Savanna biome, south of the Savannah Plaza.

That’s all you need to know about Rhyhorn, as well as its evolutions Rhydon and Rhyperior, in The Indigo Disk DLC. Be sure to check out the rest of our Pokemon Scarlet & Violet coverage, including the guides below:

