How to get Abra, Kadabra, Alakazam in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

The Psychic-type trio returns to Sinnoh in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl. Here’s everything you need to know, including how to get, locations, and evolutions in BDSP.

Gen I is filled with iconic Pokemon, and Abra, Kadabra, and Alakazam are some of the most beloved. Not only are they nostalgic for Red & Blue players, but also for fans of the 1997 Indigo League anime as well.

The favorites feature in many games, including the Sinnoh remakes. Getting your hands on them in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl is simple.

How to catch Abra in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Adding the Psychic-type to your BDSP team is easy – in fact, you can do it before you’ve even fought the first Gym Leader, Roark!

Follow the below steps for the best way to get Abra:

Progress through the opening of the game until you reach Route 203, just before the entrance to Oreburgh City. The ‘mon has a 15% spawn chance in the tall grass here, so just keep running through it until it appears. Its level ranges from 4-5. If you’re already past this point and you don’t want to go back, you can also catch it on Route 215. You can also trade a Machop for Abra in Oreburgh City by talking to the girl in the house to the left of the PokeMart, if you have one.

How to get Kadabra in Pokemon BDSP

There are two ways of getting the Gen I ‘mon’s second evolution in the Sinnoh reimaginings. And both are just as simple as each other, so it’s just down to personal preference.

Abra evolves into Kadabra at level 16. You can train it up either by battling and/or using Rare Candy. You can catch Kadabra in the Grand Underground. It spawns in crystal caves and Stargleam Cavern after getting the Defog HM.

If you choose to evolve it, the Pokemon will learn Confusion automatically.

Evolving Alakazam in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

The only way to get Abra’s final evolution in Gen IV is to trade your Kadabra, making it the trickiest evolution out of the trio.

You can swap with a trusted friend who you know will give it back to you, or you can find an online trading community on places like Reddit and enlist the help of a stranger – but do this at your own risk.

And there you have it! Now you should have caught and evolved Abra into Kadabra and Alakazam in BDSP.

