How to evolve Swirlix in Pokemon Go: Slurpuff, Luminous Legends - Dexerto

Fairy-type Pokemon have taken over Pokemon Go for the month of May, and as players scramble to get their first Swirlix in-game, we’ve got our eye on how to evolve Swirlix into Slurpuff.
The Luminous Legends X event in the mobile game, available on iOS and Android, introduced this evolution chain from Gen 6. Luminous Legends will bring a number of new entrants to title, building up towards the arrival of Xerneas. It lasts until May 17.
Swirlix, the Cotton Candy Pokemon from the Kalos region, is numbered #684 in the Pokedex and will be one of the most sought after during the event.
How does Swirlix evolve in Pokemon Go?
How to evolve Swirlix into Slurpuff
- Collect 50 Swirlix Candy in Pokemon Go.
- Collect at least 25 of the following: Pinap Berries, Nanab Berries, Razz Berries.
- Feed Swirlix 25 treats in a row.
- Evolve your Pokemon into Slurpuff.
How to get Swirlix in Pokemon Go: Luminous Legends X
There are a number of ways to get a Swirlix in the Pokemon Go Luminous Legends event. These can be found below:
- Complete the Catch 10 Fairy-type Pokemon Research Task.
- Complete the Use 7 berries to help catch Pokemon Research Task.
- Hatching 7km eggs.
Get more Pokemon Candy in Pokemon Go
To get Pokemon Candy for this, it’s very easy to do. There are a few ways to get them.
- Catching Pokemon.
- Using Berries at Pokemon Go gyms.
- Walking with Buddy Pokemon.
- Transferring Pokemon.
- Hatching eggs.
To get more Pokemon Candy from catching eggs takes time, but it certainly all adds up. For a 2km egg, for example, you will collect approximately 10 candies. For a 5km egg, there will be a reward of 20, and for a 10km egg you’re looking at 30 candies.
Good luck catching your Swirlix in Niantic‘s game and hopefully – using this guide – you will also have a Slurpuff in no time!
