How to evolve Swirlix in Pokemon Go: Slurpuff, Luminous Legends - Dexerto

Fairy-type Pokemon have taken over Pokemon Go for the month of May, and as players scramble to get their first Swirlix in-game, we’ve got our eye on how to evolve Swirlix into Slurpuff.

The Luminous Legends X event in the mobile game, available on iOS and Android, introduced this evolution chain from Gen 6. Luminous Legends will bring a number of new entrants to title, building up towards the arrival of Xerneas. It lasts until May 17.

Swirlix, the Cotton Candy Pokemon from the Kalos region, is numbered #684 in the Pokedex and will be one of the most sought after during the event.

How does Swirlix evolve in Pokemon Go?

How to evolve Swirlix into Slurpuff

Collect 50 Swirlix Candy in Pokemon Go. Collect at least 25 of the following: Pinap Berries, Nanab Berries, Razz Berries. Feed Swirlix 25 treats in a row. Evolve your Pokemon into Slurpuff.

How to get Swirlix in Pokemon Go: Luminous Legends X

There are a number of ways to get a Swirlix in the Pokemon Go Luminous Legends event. These can be found below:

Complete the Catch 10 Fairy-type Pokemon Research Task.

Complete the Use 7 berries to help catch Pokemon Research Task.

Hatching 7km eggs.

Get more Pokemon Candy in Pokemon Go

To get Pokemon Candy for this, it’s very easy to do. There are a few ways to get them.

Catching Pokemon.

Using Berries at Pokemon Go gyms.

Walking with Buddy Pokemon.

Transferring Pokemon.

Hatching eggs.

To get more Pokemon Candy from catching eggs takes time, but it certainly all adds up. For a 2km egg, for example, you will collect approximately 10 candies. For a 5km egg, there will be a reward of 20, and for a 10km egg you’re looking at 30 candies.

Good luck catching your Swirlix in Niantic‘s game and hopefully – using this guide – you will also have a Slurpuff in no time!