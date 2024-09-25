Pokemon Go Galarian Expedition: Taken Over event – Shiny Heatran, Raids, bonuses

The Pokemon Go Galarian Expedition: Taken Over event in October 2024 will include new Shadow Pokemon, plus a Special Research challenge that will include Shadow Heatran.

Several notable events will take place in Pokemon Go during the first half of October 2024. Not only will numerous Shiny Galarian Legendaries join the Pokedex, but there will also be another Team Rocket takeover scheduled.

Galarian Expedition: Taken Over will see new additions to Team Rocket’s lineup, plus the chance to get Shadow Heatran through a Special Research challenge.

The Galarian Expedition: Taken Over event starts on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, at 12:00 AM local time and runs until Friday, October 11, 2024, at 8:00 PM local time.

Keep in mind Taken Over will run in conjunction with the Galarian Expedition event that will see the addition of the Shiny Galarian Legendary Birds.

Special Research & Shadow Heatran

Niantic stated that part of a Seasonal Special Research challenge involving Shadow Heatran will be unlocked during this event. It unlocks a Super Rocket Radar and an encounter with Shadow Heatran.

This Special Research challenge can be claimed until December 3, 2024, at 9:59 AM local time.

Raids

One and Three-Star Raids during this Take Over event will include the following Pokemon, with those that can be Shiny marked with an asterisk:

One-Star Raids

Shadow Machop*

Shadow Grimer*

Shadow Exeggcute*

Shadow Sudowoodo

Three-Star Raids

Shadow Pinsir*

Shadow Sableye*

Shadow Mawile*

Shadow Pokemon

Niantic will be switching around which Pokemon Team Rocket leaders will be using. Additionally, these Pokemon – all of which have a chance of being Shiny – have been turned into Shadow Pokemon and can be saved by defeating Rocket Grunts:

Shadow Caterpie

Shadow Mankey

Shadow Roggenrola

Shadow Venipede

Shadow Karrablast

Shadow Shelmet

Field Research & Event Bonuses

Taken Over will come with several event bonuses. Namely, it will allow players to use a Charged TM on Shadow Pokemon to get rid of Frustration:

Team GO Rocket will appear more frequently at PokeStops and in balloons.

You can use a Charged TM to help a Shadow Pokemon forget the Charged Attack Frustration.

There will also be themed Field Research Tasks during the event with the following rewards:

Mysterious Components

Charged TMs

Fast TMs

That’s all there is to know about the Galarian Expedition: Taken Over event in Pokemon Go. Be sure to stay up to date with all upcoming events, including the Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour, Community Day, and the current Raid Boss schedule.

