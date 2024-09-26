Pokemon Go’s latest event quietly adds new Shadow Pokemon

One bonus from Pokemon Go’s Legendary Heroes event has made it possible to obtain a previously unavailable Shadow Pokemon.

The event, which runs from September 26 through October 1, makes Koffing evolve into Galarian Weezing. That’s normally not an option, with the Poison Gas Pokemon usually evolving into regular old Kantonian Weezing.

This means players with Shadow Koffing will be able to obtain Shadow Galarian Weezing, a Pokemon that has never been available in Shadow Raids before.

One player shared their excitement on Reddit with a screenshot of their Shiny Shadow Galarian Weezing with a reminder for others to evolve their Shadow Koffing.

If you already have Shadow Koffing, all you need to do is use 50 Koffing Candy to evolve it into Shadow Galarian Weezing. During the event, Koffing will not evolve into the classic Kantonian Weezing.

Those who don’t have one are in luck, though, as Koffing has returned to 1-Star Shadow Raids. That also means players can try to Shiny hunt for one.

As a Poison/Fairy-type, Galarian Weezing is a bit more useful than its pure Poison-type counterpart. It learns useful STAB Fairy attacks, and its dual typing eliminates the type’s usual vulnerability to Poison.

Though it adds Steel to Kantonian Weezing’s Ground and Psychic-type weaknesses, it makes up for it with a near immunity to Dragon moves.

Koffing and Weezing aren’t the only Pokemon with a regional form to ever get this treatment. A 2022 event briefly made it possible to evolve Exeggcute into Alolan Exeggutor, allowing those with a Shadow Exeggcute to get the Coconut Pokemon in its Grass/Dragon variant.

However, given how few and far between these kinds of events are, Shadow Galarian Weezing may become one of the rarest Shadow Pokemon in the game unless Niantic decides to add it to Shadow Raids at some point in the future.

Legendary Heroes ends on October 1, meaning players have less than a week to evolve their Shadow Koffing.