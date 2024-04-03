Where to buy Pokemon TCG Armarouge ex Premium Collection

Looking forward to the next series of Pokemon TCG releases? The Armarouge ex Premium Collection is a must-have. Here’s how to buy it and what to expect.

Armarouge and Ceruledge are two of the most popular ‘mons that were introduced in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. If you’re a fan of the Scarlet-exclusive Armarouge, you’ll be pleased to know that a brand new ex Premium Collection is on the way.

Here, we’ve gathered the best places to get the Pokemon TCG Armarouge ex Premium Collection, along with information on the release date and what to expect from the product.

The Pokemon Company Armarouge ex Premium Collection product photo.

This new Premium Collection will be coming out on April 19th, so it’s important to highlight that all of our retailer recommendations are currently for pre-order only. We’ll update this article on release day to make sure there are plenty of different options – but for now, we’d recommend getting it at:

To get the most value for money, we’d suggest checking out the Amazon listing first. The product has been discounted by 13% at the time of writing, making it an affordable pick.

The Magic Madhouse listing has also been discounted, but it’s important to keep in mind that this retailer is based in the UK. If you’re not in the UK, shipping may take longer than usual.

If you’ve picked up an ex Collection Box before but never looked into an ex Premium Collection like the Armarouge ex Premium Collection before, you’re missing out. This particular one comes with stunning promo cards, 6 Booster Packs, a magnetic display, and card sleeves with Armarouge and Ceruledge.

