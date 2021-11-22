How to cook Poffins in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Poffins are delicious treats designed to boost a Pokemon’s attributes before they enter competitions. Here’s how to cook Poffins in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Cooking Poffins in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is an optional task in the game and is only really worth doing if you’re planning on showing off your Pokemon in Super Contest competitions.

Poffins (a cross between Pokemon and muffins) have no combat advantage, although they will help your Pokemon bring home the gold in Super Contests.

To have an abundance of Poffins, you’ll need to cook them yourself in a mini-game. This is simple enough to do, but cooking Poffins can easily go wrong. Here’s how to produce the perfect Poffin in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

How to get the Poffin case in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Once you’ve decided to cook Poffins to aid your Pokemon in shows, the first thing you’ll need to do is get the Poffin Case. This will be given to you by the old fellow in the Pokemon Fan Club building in Hearthome City. The building is just east of the PokeMart and can be easily spotted thanks to its orange roof.

He’ll give you the Poffin Case without any fuss, then you can make your way to the Poffin House which is west of the PokeMart. So, once you leave the Pokemon Fan Club building, just turn left and you’ll soon come to it.

Preparing your Poffins

Once you’re inside the Poffin House, speak to the woman in the apron and she’ll help you get started cooking Poffins. You’ll get to choose which Berries to bake into your Poffin, and the ones you pick will determine which attributes are affected when the Poffin is eaten by a Pokemon.

Here’s a list of what attribute each flavor impacts:

Bitter: Cleverness

Cleverness Sweet: Cuteness

Cuteness Spicy: Coolness

Coolness Sour: Toughness

Toughness Dry: Beauty

A Pokemon can only consume Poffins until its Sheen reaches max. Once this happens, you’ll be stuck with the stats you have. So, cook your Poffins wisely, focusing on the most beneficial ingredients for that particular Pokemon.

It’s also worth pointing out that if you mix more than one of the same type of Berry, then you’ll always end up with a Foul Poffin regardless of how well you cooked them. These aren’t very effective, so you’ll want to avoid using them.

How to cook Poffins in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

To cook your Poffin to perfection you’ll need to turn the Left Stick clockwise or anticlockwise, depending on which way the game prompts you to go.

If you turn too slowly, then you’ll risk burning your Poffins. However, if you go too quickly, you’ll cause the pot to spin off its boil. Therefore, try and find the right speed and balance between the two.

Before you know it, your Pokemon will have the perfect Poffins to eat before a Super Contest show, maximizing their chances of winning.

