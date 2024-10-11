How to make Redgrass-Roasted Bidou in Metaphor: ReFantazio

Your main character might be eager to be king, but that doesn’t mean you can’t spend time with your early supporters and cook their favorite dish, Redgrass-Roasted Bidou, in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Cooking is a regular part of the game. Whether you’re doing it to boost your Tolerance Royal Trait or to prepare an HP-replenishing meal for your dangerous adventures, it’s always useful.

But be warned, unlocking certain recipes and getting VIP ingredients won’t be easy – especially for an Elda. You’ll soon learn that the key to getting information is purchasing Information sheets, or getting the information from our guide for free.

Redgrass-Roasted Bidou recipe









If you speak with Fabienne and agree to help her cook Redgrass-Roasted Bidou, she’ll list the required ingredients to make the dish. You can get them all from the Regalith Grand Cathedral in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Bidou Meat: Bought from the Burly Butcher

Bought from the Burly Butcher Pristine Clearwater: Bought from the Water Merchant

Bought from the Water Merchant Redgrass: Bought from the Herb-Seller for 150 Reeve. Alternatively, you can buy four for 500 Reeve.

How to get Redgrass







While the Bidou Meat and Pristine Clearwater are easy to obtain, the Herb-Seller might not be so willing to part ways with his Redgrass. To get access to it, head to the Hushed Honeybee and speak with Andrea The Informant, a man slouched by the wall near the tables.

Purchase the Secret of the Redgrass Shop paper for 600 Reeve. This gives you the information you need to become an esteemed client: the Herb-Seller was one of Grius’ friends. If you let him know you were a friend as well, he will agree to sell you Redgrass to make the Redgrass-Roasted Bidou.

Should you spice up the Redgrass-Roasted Bidou recipe?





When you’re cooking the recipe, Gallica suggests you add your own touch to the dish. Here, the right choice to make is to stick to the recipe and not make any changes to it.

This will get you the best outcome for both the Help Hushed Honeybee quest and Fabianne encounter and thus give you extra Tolerance and Wisdom Royal Virtues. As a reward for completing this side quest, you get 3 Magla Pills, Wisdom, and 2000 Reeve.