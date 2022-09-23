Pokemon Legends Arceus trainer baffled after ‘untouchable’ Thundurus encounter

On September 22, Reddit user Boybobka was left baffled when their Kleavor failed to hit Thundurus with a single stone axe attack, despite the attack having a very high hit rate. Community members sympathized with the Pokemon trainer’s pain.

Pokemon Legends Arceus is one of the franchise’s most popular entries, drastically changing the Pokemon formula from its more traditional roots.

When the expansion for Arceus, Daybreak, dropped, players got access to the Eternal Battle Reverie. After unlocking this, players can choose to go through a gauntlet of battles with many Pokemon, including Thundurus, who is a legendary electric and flying type pokemon.

The trial is described as a test of luck and skill by God themselves, the lowest level of Pokemon players will find themselves is lvl 60 with lvl 80 being the highest.

Pokemon trainer misses 5 times against Thundurus

And it was during this gauntlet that one Reddit user was extremely unlucky, warranting them to share their unfortunate experience with the community.

The user in question, Boybobka, was taking on Thundurus as part of the gauntlet. They commanded their Kleavor to use Stone Axe on the opponent, expecting a super effective hit. To their dismay, their attack missed. The trainer took to Reddit with his misfortune.

Now, that may sound normal at first, but the player actually missed this move five times in a row.

With 90% accuracy, the chances of each move missing in a row is a mere 10% chance each, making for some truly unfortunate RNG. That’s a one out of ten chance, and it occurred five times in a row.

“Literally a .1% chance. After missing stun spore five times in a row one time I can sympathize with your pain,” said Bsauce7, a user in the comment section.

One user poked fun at the trainer, stating: “Skill issue.”