Best moveset for Zarude in Pokemon Go & is it any good?

The Mythical creature Zarude has finally made its Pokemon Go debut as part of the Secrets of the Jungle event, and many Trainers will be searching for its best moveset.

To celebrate the Secrets of the Jungle movie being released globally on Netflix, a tie-in event is taking place in Pokemon Go from October 1 to October 12, 2021. The main feature is a free Special Research story that will lead to an encounter with Zarude.

Once Trainers have completed the Special Research and caught their very own Zarude, they’ll probably be wondering what attacks it can learn, which moveset is best, and whether it has a place in the Go Battle League. We’re here to answer those questions!

Zarude best moveset in Pokemon Go

The best moveset for Zarude in Pokemon Go is Vine Whip as a Fast Move and Power Whip as a Charged Move. This will make the Mythical creature a powerful counter for Water, Ground, and Rock-types.

Although both Vine Whip and Bite are great Fast Moves, Vine Whip steals the advantage because it has faster energy generation, which will give Zarude better access to its powerful Charged Moves to really excel in the Master League.

Power Whip should be your priority Charged Move, as it deals huge damage and plays into Zarude’s Grass-type build. If you can afford a second Charged Move, go with Dark Pulse for some extra coverage against Ghosts and Psychic-types.

All moves Zarude can learn in Pokemon Go

Zarude’s moveset is quite simple compared to other Mythicals and Legendaries, with only two Fast Moves and three Charged Moves available to learn, and they all fall under its Dark/Grass-typing.

Zarude Fast Moves

Bite (Dark)

Vine Whip (Grass)

Zarude Charged Moves

Dark Pulse (Dark)

Energy Ball (Grass)

Power Whip (Grass)

Is Zarude any good in Pokemon Go?

Unlike recent Mythical Pokemon debuts including Hoopa and Genesect (Douse Drive), Zarude does actually have a place in the Go Battle League meta. In fact, it could end up being a bit of a game-changer.

Essentially, Zarude is the first Grass-type that’s viable in the Master League, particularly the Master League Classic, thanks to a solid set of Grass-type moves (Vine Whip and Power Whip) and a unique Dark/Grass-typing.

Advertisement

Zarude will perform best as a powerful counter for Water and Ground-types like the Hoenn Legendaries Kyogre and Groudon, and with Dark Pulse as a secondary Charged Move, it also has the ability to take down the Ghost/Dragon-type Giratina.

Zarude won’t have much use in the Great League or Ultra League, but in the Master League Classic, where it won’t need XL Candy (which will be almost impossible to come by), it has real potential. It’s also going to be great in PvE!