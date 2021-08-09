Best Pokemon for the Master League Classic in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go’s Master League Classic is mostly the same as the Master League, except you won’t be able to use any XL Pokemon, meaning the ‘best team’ looks a little bit different.

As the Master League comes back into rotation during Season 8 of the Go Battle League, it’s joined once again by the Master League Classic, which lets players take part in the Master League as they remember it from the old days.

In this twist on the regular Master League, Trainers won’t be able to use XL Candy-boosted Pokemon, making it more accessible to those who haven’t yet climbed above Level 40 or earned enough XL Candy to power up their best fighters.

While this doesn’t completely turn the league on its head like the Remixes do, it does relegate some Master League favorites like Togekiss and Mamoswine slightly to the sidelines as they aren’t quite as useful without the XL boost.

Here, you’ll find our top recommendations for non-XL Pokemon you can use during the Master League Classic in Pokemon Go.

Best team for the Master League Classic in Pokemon Go

For the best chance at success in the Master League Classic, we’d recommend a team consisting of Groudon, Melmetal, and Garchomp. They’re very powerful and offer good coverage for most opponents you’ll meet.

As with any league or cup in the Go Battle League, though, it’s hard to say what is truly the ‘best team’ to take into battle as it all depends on what Pokemon you’re up against, and you won’t know that until you’re in the battle.

However, there are a few standout Pokemon that will have a good chance at success in almost any situation you’ll find yourself in. Below, you’ll find the best Master League Classic Pokemon and their movesets.

Best Pokemon for the Master League Classic

Groudon

Fast Move: Mud Shot

Mud Shot Charged Moves: Earthquake and Fire Punch

Earthquake and Fire Punch Resistances: Electric, Rock, and Poison

Electric, Rock, and Poison Weaknesses: Grass, Ice, and Water

Groudon has long been considered one of the top must-have Legendaries in Pokemon Go, and it really comes to the forefront in the Master League Classic, where it can take down the likes of Dialga, Melmetal, and even Mewtwo.

Mud Shot has higher energy generation than Dragon Tail, so choose that for your Fast Move. Then, you’ll be able to access the powerful Charged Moves Earthquake (which benefits from STAB) and Fire Punch (a low-cost move) much faster.

Melmetal

Fast Move: Thunder Shock

Thunder Shock Charged Moves: Rock Slide and Superpower

Rock Slide and Superpower Resistances: Poison, Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Grass, Ice, Normal, Psychic, Rock, and Steel

Poison, Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Grass, Ice, Normal, Psychic, Rock, and Steel Weaknesses: Fire, Fighting, and Ground

The Mythical Melmetal is one of the best all-rounder choices for the Master League Classic, as it has both bulk and high damage, as well as a massive amount of type resistances. All of this makes it incredibly hard to take down.

Thunder Shock is the only Fast Move available for Melmetal, so your Charged Move choices are even more important. Make sure you have Rock Slide as it’s easy to spam, while Superpower will allow you to deal some huge damage.

Lugia

Fast Move: Dragon Tail

Dragon Tail Charged Moves: Sky Attack and Hydro Pump

Sky Attack and Hydro Pump Resistances: Fighting, Ground, Grass, and Psychic

Fighting, Ground, Grass, and Psychic Weaknesses: Dark, Electric, Ghost, Rock, and Ice

The Johto region’s Legendary Lugia is incredibly bulky and has some great moves, making it one of the top contenders in Pokemon Go’s Master League Classic. It’s especially useful as a counter to Kyogre, Groudon, Dragonite, and Togekiss.

With the Fast Move Dragon Tail and the Charged Move Sky Attack (which has low cost and STAB damage) under your belt, you’ll be able to deal some serious damage with Lugia. If you can afford a second Charged Move, go with Hydro Pump.

Dialga

Fast Move: Dragon Breath

Dragon Breath Charged Moves: Iron Head and Draco Meteor

Iron Head and Draco Meteor Resistances: Poison, Grass, Bug, Electric, Flying, Normal, Psychic, Rock, Steel, and Water

Poison, Grass, Bug, Electric, Flying, Normal, Psychic, Rock, Steel, and Water Weaknesses: Fighting and Ground

Dialga is the reigning champion of Pokemon Go’s standard Master League. While it may not be at the very top in the Master League Classic, it’s still one of the best options thanks to great type resistances and some incredibly powerful moves.

Dragon Breath is an excellent Fast Move that deals great damage to some of the biggest players in the Master League Classic. As for Charged Moves, Iron Head can be spammed while Draco Meteor is a devastating last resort.

Garchomp

Fast Move: Mud Shot

Mud Shot Charged Moves: Outrage and Earth Power

Outrage and Earth Power Resistances: Electric, Fire, Poison, and Rock

Electric, Fire, Poison, and Rock Weaknesses: Dragon, Fairy, and Ice

PvP favorite Garchomp is pretty much the only non-Legendary and non-Mythic Pokemon that can hold its own against the big players in the Master League Classic. Keep in mind that it works best as a closer when your opponent is out of shields.

Mud Shot has great energy generation, so you’ll want that as Garchomp’s Fast Move. This unlocks the path to two brilliant Charged Moves: Outrage and the Community Day/Elite TM-exclusive Earth Power. If you don’t have the latter, go for Earthquake.

Pokemon Go Master League Classic date & time

The Pokemon Go Battle League’s Master League Classic will begin on Monday, August 9, at 1PM PDT (4PM EDT/9PM BST) and run until Monday, August 23, at 1PM PDT.

That’s it for our Master League Classic recommendations. If you’re looking for more challenges in the Pokemon Go Battle League, check out our standard Master League suggestions.