Best moveset for Hoopa Confined in Pokemon Go

Hoopa Confined has finally arrived in Pokemon Go, and, as with any new addition to the Go Pokedex, many Trainers will be wondering what the Mythical creature’s best moveset is.

The debut of any rare Mythical or Legendary creature in Pokemon Go is an exciting time for players, especially as it means there’s another potential fighter to add to the lineup for Raids, Gyms, and PvP in the Go Battle League.

After unlocking Hoopa Confined in the Misunderstood Mischief Special Research story, Trainers will likely be wondering what the most powerful moves are for this Psychic/Ghost-type Mythical, and whether it’s actually any good in battle.

Hoopa Confined best moveset in Pokemon Go

The main decision to make when looking at Hoopa’s moveset is whether you want to go for Psychic or Ghost. Based on its available moves, we’d recommend a Psychic path with Confusion as a Fast Move and Psychic as a Charged Move.

When it comes to Fast Moves, there are only two to choose from, and it’s an easy decision. Confusion deals three times as much damage as Astonish, and both of them have the same amount of energy gain, so Confusion is the clear winner.

Things get a little more interesting with Charged Moves. Psychic deals more damage than Psybeam for slightly less energy, so that should be a priority. If you can afford a second Charged Move, go with the powerful Shadow Ball for extra coverage.

All moves Hoopa Confined can learn in Pokemon Go

Hoopa’s moveset is quite limited in Pokemon Go, with just two Fast Moves and three Charged Moves to choose from. As expected based on its typing, these moves are either Psychic or Ghost.

Hoopa Fast Moves

Confusion (Psychic)

Astonish (Ghost)

Hoopa Charged Moves

Psybeam (Psychic)

Shadow Ball (Ghost)

Psychic (Psychic)

Is Hoopa Confined any good in Pokemon Go?

Hoopa actually has a very good Attack stat and some solid moves, but low Defense and HP stats mean it doesn’t have the bulk to last long at all. Its typing also leaves it very vulnerable to Dark and Ghost-types.

The only real use for Hoopa would be to take down Fighting-types, but even then, there are other Pokemon that can do it much better like Mewtwo, Alakazam, and even Espeon.

Like most Mythical creatures in Pokemon Go (not including Meltan), Hoopa exists mainly to fill out your Pokedex and for bragging rights. It’s simply not good enough to be a real contender in PvP or Raids/Gyms.

The real fun will start when Hoopa Unbound debuts. With a useful Psychic/Dark-type and potentially a lot more power, it should be a much better option than Hoopa Confined. Fingers crossed it arrives soon.