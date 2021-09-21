Pokemon Go Secrets of The Jungle Special Research: Zarude, Bonuses, and more

Pokemon Go has announced a Special Research coming alongside the release of Netflix’s October Pokemon movie release, Secrets of the Jungle.

Recently announced by The Pokemon Company, Netflix will release Pokemon The Movie: Secrets of the Jungle globally on Friday, October 8, 2021.

To celebrate the release, Pokemon Go will be releasing Zarude, the rogue monkey ‘mon, alongside other in-game content inspired by the movie in a limited-time Special Research.

Pokemon Go Secrets of the Jungle special research release date + time

The Pokemon movie based special research will be available from October 1 at 10am to October 10 at 8pm local time.

Pokemon Go Secrets of the Jungle special research bonuses

Niantic has confirmed several bonuses that will be provided during the special research:

Jesse and James will be making a return in snapshots and their Meowth balloon

will be making a return in snapshots and their Meowth balloon Themed field research tasks from Pokestops to encounter Audino, Rufflet, and more

from Pokestops to encounter Audino, Rufflet, and more Free avatar items in the style shop, including the Adventure Hat and the Wailmer water bottle

Pokemon Go Secrets of the Jungle special research wild spawns and raids

Wild spawns related to the movie – Hoothoot, Combee, Drilbur, Cottonee, Dwebble, and if you’re lucky you might encounter Larvitar

Explorer Pikachu and it’s shiny will be spawning in the wild as well

Raids

One-Star Raids – Explorer Pikachu, Larvitar, Roggenrola, Foongus, and Rufflet, as well as their shinies, will also be available

– Explorer Pikachu, Larvitar, Roggenrola, Foongus, and Rufflet, as well as their shinies, will also be available Three-Star Raids – Lickitung, Chansey, Pinsir, Ludicolo, and Flygon, as well as their shinies, will also be available

Niantic has not specified whether or not this special research will be a part of the existing Misunderstood Mischief Research, but it very likely can be the next step after Fashion Week.

We’ll continue to update this article as Niantic provides more information closer to the event.