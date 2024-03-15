Pokemon Go Primal Kyogre Raid Day: Date, ticket, & more

Primal Kyogre, the powerful beast from Hoenn, is making a comeback to Pokemon Go with its own special Raid Day. Here’s everything you need to know about this exciting event, so you can take advantage of it to the fullest.

Pokemon Go fans hoping to add Primal Kyogre to your team, you’re in luck, as this Water-type is heading back to the game in one whale of an event, thanks to the upcoming Primal Kyogre Raid Day as a part of the World of Wonders season.

The Hoenn Legendary and the box mascot for Pokemon Sapphire, Kyogre represents the spirit of the ocean itself, and this bulky whale-like Pokemon is a fantastic addition to any team. Plus, the Primal Form is even more powerful, making it great for battles and raids.

So, learn all about the Primal Kyogre Raid Day with our full guide.

Contents

The Primal Kyogre Raid Day is set to take place on Sunday, March 17, 2024, from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM local time.

During this time Primal Kyogre will be appearing more frequently in Raids, and players that team up to battle and defeat it will earn an encounter with regular Kyogre, as well as some Primal Energy to be used to transform the creature temporarily.

Pokemon Go Primal Kyogre Raid Day: Event bonuses

Players that head out to take part in the Primal Kyogre Raid Day can enjoy the following bonuses to gameplay during the scheduled event hours:

Primal Kyogre will appear more frequently in raids

Receive up to five additional free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs

Increased chance of encountering Shiny Kyogre

The Remote Raid limit will be increased to 20 from Saturday, March 16, 2024, at 5:00 PM to Sunday, March 17, 2024, at 8:00 PM PDT

Pokemon Go Primal Kyogre Raid Day: Event ticket

As well as the regular Pokemon Go Primal Kyogre event, Pokemon Go players can purchase a ticket for the main event to unlock some exclusive bonuses.

The Pokemon Go Primal Kyogre Raid Day ticket costs $5.00 or equivalent pricing for your region, and offers trainers the following bonuses:

Eight additional Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs

Increased chance to get Rare Candy XL from Raid Battles

50% more XP from Raid Battles

2× Stardust from Raid Battles

The bonuses are only in effect during the Pokemon Go Primal Kyogre event, running on Sunday, March 17, 2024, from 2:00 PM to 10:00 PM local time.

