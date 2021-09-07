Pokemon Secrets of the Jungle movie: Release date, trailer & where to watch

The Pokemon Company has announced that the latest major Pokemon movie, Secrets of the Jungle, will be premiering around the world on Netflix in October 2021.

After almost a year of waiting, fans around the world will finally be able to watch the 23rd Pokemon movie, titled Secrets of the Jungle, on the popular streaming service Netflix. This coincides with the long-running franchise’s 25th anniversary.

The movie, which was first released in Japan in December 2020, follows Ash and Pikachu as they journey deep within the Forest of Okoya to discover the Mythical Zarude and help their new friend Koko protect the jungle from danger.

Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about the upcoming Secrets of the Jungle release including a release date, how you can stream, and trailers to get you excited for the movie.

Pokemon Secrets of the Jungle release date

The 23rd Pokemon movie, Secrets of the Jungle, will be released around the world on Friday, October 8, 2021, so there’s not long to wait!

The movie will be available to stream on Netflix in all regions except Japan, China, and Korea.

Pokemon Secrets of the Jungle trailer

The first international trailer for Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle was released on September 7, 2021, and gives fans a teaser of what they can expect from the film, including new characters Koko and Zarude.

It also features two original tracks from artist Cyn, titled Always Safe and No Matter What, which were recorded for the movie. You can watch the first Secrets of the Jungle trailer below.

What happens in Pokemon Secrets of the Jungle?

Secrets of the Jungle takes place deep within the Forest of Okoya, a paradise that’s forbidden to outsiders. Here lives a human boy named Koko, who has been raised as a Pokemon by the Mythical Zarude, but a chance meeting with Ash forces him to question if he’s actually a human.

As with any Pokemon movie, danger (and Team Rocket) aren’t far behind, and when the jungle comes under threat, the bonds between Pokemon and human – as well as Zarude’s parental relationship with Koko – is put to the test.

There will be crossover events to celebrate the launch of Secrets of the Jungle, including the ability to claim Dada Zarude and Shiny Celebi in Sword & Shield and a special Go event. We’ll update this page as details get announced.

Make sure you tune into Netflix on October 8, 2021, to catch the latest Pokemon adventure, Secrets of the Jungle.