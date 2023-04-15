Best moveset for Togekiss in Pokemon Go & is it any good?

Togekiss is both cute and deadly in Pokemon Go, but you’ll need to teach it the best moveset for it to reach its full potential in PvP Battles and Raids.

With April’s Community Day star being the adorable Togetic, many trainers will finally be evolving the Fairy/Flying-type Togekiss and wondering whether it’s any good in Pokemon Go.

Considering that Togekiss is such a time-consuming species to add to your Pokedex, requiring 100 Candy and a Sinnoh Stone to evolve, it’s even more important to know what’s up.

Below, you’ll find the best moveset to teach Togekiss in Pokemon Go, as well as a brief look at its performance in the Go Battle League.

Contents

Togekiss best moveset in Pokemon Go

One of the best PvP movesets for Togekiss in Pokemon Go is Charm as a Fast Move combined with Ancient Power and Flamethrower as Charged Moves.

Charm might not have great energy generation, but it’s got big STAB damage potential. As for Charged Moves, Ancient Power is a solid primary choice with Flamethrower or Aura Sphere acting as great secondary attacks for extra coverage.

If you’re looking to use Togekiss as a Raid attacker instead, we’d recommend a Fairy-type moveset consisting of Charm and Dazzling Gleam, although you can attempt to run it as a Flying-type attacker with Air Slash and Aerial Ace if you wish.

All moves Togekiss can learn in Pokemon Go

Togekiss can learn a total of three Fast Moves and four Charged Moves which we’ve listed below:

Togekiss Fast Moves

Air Slash (Flying)

Charm (Fairy)

Hidden Power (Normal)

Togekiss Charged Moves

Aerial Ace (Flying)

Ancient Power (Rock)

Aura Sphere (Fighting)

Dazzling Gleam (Fairy)

Flamethrower (Fire)

Is Togekiss any good in Pokemon Go?

Togekiss is a pretty solid choice for the Master League as long as you’re able to power it up enough with XL Candy. You’ll also need to make sure it’s got the right moveset and be aware of its weakness to Steel, Poison, Electric, Ice, and Rock-type attacks.

The main reason Togekiss shines in the Master League is because of all the Dragon-types in the meta, with potential wins over the likes of Garchomp, Dragonite, Lugia, and even Giratina. Having said that, Zacian or Florges can fill this role better so prioritize those Pokemon if you have them.

When it comes to Raid Battles, Togekiss can be a pretty great Fairy-type attacker with the right moveset, although it’s hard to recommend using it over Gardevoir – especially now that the excellent Mega Gardevoir is available in Pokemon Go.

Now that you know the best moveset for Togekiss, check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

