Pokemon Go Volcarona: Best moveset for PvP and Raids

Larvesta is currently available from eggs in Pokemon Go and hatching enough of them will let you obtain a fan favorite, Volcarona. Here’s the best moveset for Volcarona in both PvP and Raids to get the most out of the popular Gen 5 Pokemon.

Alongside the likes of Naganadel and Shadow Raikou, the World of Wonders season also brings back a Pokemon that has been loved by fans ever since it first debuted in Unova, Volcarona.

You can get Volcarona by hatching enough Larvesta from 2km, 5km, and 10km eggs during the event. Once you get a good Larvesta, evolve it with Larvesta candy and work towards giving it the best moveset possible.

To help you do just that we’ve put together this guide on the best Volcarona moveset for both PvP and Raids to make sure you’re set for all kinds of content.

All Pokemon Go Volcarona moves

Volcarona gets access to a strong moveset that not only takes advantage of STAB and its good offensive typing but also has some interesting coverage options that make the Sun Pokemon more versatile than you might expect.

Volcarona is a Bug/Fire-type Pokemon with access to the following moves:

Fast Moves

Bug Bite (Bug – STAB)

(Bug – STAB) Fire Spin (Fire – STAB)

Charged Moves

Bug Buzz (Bug – STAB)

(Bug – STAB) Hurricane (Flying)

(Flying) Overheat (Fire – STAB)

(Fire – STAB) Solar Beam (Grass)

Pokemon Go Volcarona: Best moveset for PvP

The best moveset for Volcarona in PvP is Fire Spin as its Fast Move and Bug Buzz alongside Overheat for its Charged Moves.

While Fire Spin isn’t the most exciting move by any means it is a strong Fast Move that benefits from STAB and does a good job of building energy reasonably fast. Though Bug Bite is also a good option, Fire Spin is marginally preferred as Fire is a better offensive typing than Bug.

In terms of raw DPS, it’s difficult to pass on Overheat which is a devastating Fire-type attack that deals a ton of damage. Unfortunately, it does debuff the user after being used but given how frail the Sun Pokemon is this isn’t that important as Volcarona will rarely survive for too long regardless.

This partners well with Bug Buzz which is a coverage move that lets Volcarona deal STAB-boosted super effective damage against Dark and Psychic-type Pokemon. Alternatively, Hurricane offers an interesting option that lets Volcarona deal with opposing Fighting types better.

Pokemon Go Volcarona: Best moveset for Raids

In terms of total DPS, Volcarona’s best moveset in Raids is Bug Bite as its Fast Move and Overheat plus Bug Buzz as its Charged Moves.

These maximize overall damage by taking advantage of the bonus granted by STAB though against raids that are weak to Fire and not Bug it’s recommended to switch Bug Bite for Fire Spin.

That's all you need to know about the best moveset for Volcarona in Pokemon Go.

