How to evolve Snorunt in Pokemon Go: All evolutions explained

Here’s what Pokemon Go trainers need to know about the two evolution forms of Snorunt: Glalie and Froslass.

Pokemon fans have been treated to several creatures that can evolve into different Pokemon. Eevee, for example, can turn into some different Pokemon. Tyrogue, on the other hand, can evolve into one of three different Fighting-types.

The Ice-type Snorunt is similar, as the Gen 3 Pokemon can evolve into one of two different Pokemon: Glalie and Froslass. However, there are some quirks that Pokemon Go players should know about before trying to evolve it.

With that said, here’s a look at how to get the two Snorunt evolution forms in Pokemon Go.

How to evolve Snorunt into Glalie in Pokemon Go

To turn a Snorunt into a Glalie, one will need 100 Candy.

Glalie is a pure Ice-type Pokemon, as opposed to the other potential evolution, Froslass, which is an Ice/Ghost-type Pokemon.

How to evolve Snorunt into Froslass in Pokemon Go

To evolve Snorunt into Froslass in Pokemon Go, one will need 100 Candy plus a Sinnoh Stone.

Sinnoh Stones are needed to evolve some Pokemon that originated from the Sinnoh region. Froslass meets that criteria.

However, there is one other thing that Pokemon Go players must know about Froslass. Only female Snorunt can evolve into Froslass.

If you’re trying to evolve a male Snorunt into Froslass, it won’t work.

Which one should you choose?

This isn’t much of a question for male Snorunt, as those can only evolve into Glalie.

However, those who are interested in PvP play are in for a tough decision. Froslass, on paper, is a stronger option as compared to Glalie.

On the other hand, Glalie does have a Mega version that when Mega Evolved turns into one of the strongest Ice-types available.

