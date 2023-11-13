A Mass Outbreak of special Eevee is descending on Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players might be shocked to find a stampede of adorable Eevee in the game this weekend. A mass outbreak is scheduled soon.

Eevee is a massively popular Pokemon and has been since it debuted in the series’ very first generation. It even has an officially recognized day of significance in Japan.

Eevee Day is technically on November 21 but The Pokemon Company has announced some planned celebrations ahead of schedule. Pokemon Sleep is getting its own special Eevee Week but there’s more in store than that.

Article continues after ad

Thanks to the dedicated folks at Seribii we now know that Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is getting its very own Eevee Day event. However, Eevee weekend is probably more appropriate given it runs from November 17 to November 20.

Article continues after ad

The core of the event will be Mass Outbreaks of Eevee across Paldea and Kitakami for those with the Teal Mask DLC. That’s right, hoards of Eevee will be roaming around the whole region.

The mass outbreak will increase your odds of finding a Shiny Eevee or two so you can round out your Eeveelution collection. They also have an increased chance of having special marks.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Eevee in Paldea will have the Jittery, Intense, or Intellectual marks while their Kitakami counterparts will have the Rowdy, Excited, Calmness, or Unsure marks. These marks add unique titles to your Pokemon and make them stand out a bit more.

Article continues after ad

Finally, there will be a new Seven-Star Tera Raid featuring a suped-up Mighty Eevee. These Eevees will bear the Mightiest mark and are sure to be a prize among trainers in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

The Pokemon Company Prepare to see a lot of these little guys this weekend.

So, stock up on Pokeballs and your best Shiny Sandwich ingredients, and prepare to hunt down as many of these little suckers as you can.

Article continues after ad

If you need to brush up on your Masuda Method or just want some general tips to prepare you for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Eevee weekend, we’ve got a bunch of guides to help out.

Paldea Pokedex | Best starter Pokemon | How to get Marks in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Are Pokemon Scarlet & Violet compatible with Pokemon Home? | Unlocking 5 & 6-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | How to unlock Rotom Phone cases in Scarlet & Violet | How to change clothes in Scarlet & Violet | How to co-op with friends in Scarlet & Violet | All Shiny forms in Scarlet & Violet | Sandwich recipes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Pokemon Scarlet & Violet egg breeding guide | How to get Rare Candy in Scarlet & Violet

Article continues after ad