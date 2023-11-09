Pokemon Sleep Eevee Week event: Schedule & bonuses

Pokemon Sleep has announced a new weeklong event featuring the iconic, multi-evolution Pokemon Eevee. Here’s a breakdown of everything trainers can expect from the Eevee Week event.

Pokemon Sleep is the most recent mobile game centered around the famous monster-catching game series and is focused around getting healthy sleep. However, this free-to-play game lets players do more than just track their sleep.

In Pokemon Sleep, trainers can find rare Pokemon, catch Shinies, cook meals, and create their ideal team to get the most in-game bonuses after each night has passed..

The mobile game also hosts in-game events, such as October 2023’s Halloween event that featured plenty of spooky Ghost-type Pokemon. Now, Pokemon Sleep has announced the Eevee Week event, which centers around Gen 1’s multi-evolution Pokemon.

According to info from Serebii.net, the Pokemon Sleep Eevee Week event will begin on November 20, 2023, and last until November 26, 2023.

At the time of writing, it’s unclear what time the event will start exactly. However, the Halloween 2023 event began at 4 AM local time and lasted until 3:49 AM local time for the event’s duration. As such, it’s likely the Eevee Week event will also begin in the early hours of the morning.

Pokemon Sleep Eevee Week event bonuses

At the start of the event, trainers can expect increased Eevee spawns as well as increased Incense rewards for the Evolution Pokemon.

The following Pokemon will have boosted spawns during the 2023 Eevee Week event:

Image Name Type Sleep Style Eevee Normal Snoozing Vaporeon Water Slumbering Jolteon Electric Snoozing Flareon Fire Snoozing Espeon Psychic Snoozing Umbreon Dark Dozing Leafeon Grass Dozing Glaceon Ice Slumbering Sylveon Fairy Snoozing

From November 20, 2023, until November 26, 2023, trainers can expect to see Eevee and its evolutions appear more often in the camp area after a good night’s sleep.

That’s everything you need to know about Pokemon Sleep’s Eevee Week event. Check out more coverage of the game below:

