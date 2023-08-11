Overwatch 2 players are already in love with “awesome” Illari

Illari has entered the game thanks to Overwatch 2 Season 6: Invasion. The Support Hero helps flesh out what was once the most underpopulated class, and players have had a ton of praise for the new Hero and love her design.

Overwatch 2 has certainly seen its fair share of Support Heroes since the game launched. On top of Kiriko and Lifeweaver, the player base has now been treated to Illari. Harnessing the power of the sun, players have already been getting to grips with the character – even finding an Illari Easter Egg already!

Season 6 Invasion has been fairly mixed since its launch – due to the ongoing PvE vitriol. However, in spite of anger toward Hero progression and a shocking discovery with the S6 Battle Pass, Illari is proving to be a shining beacon of light.

Illari is the brightest aspect of Overwatch 2 Season 6

Packing a mean Solar Rifle and a health-regenerating Healing Pylon, Illari has already made a splash. Players are enjoying using her kit and have given Blizzard a lot of credit for her overall design.

“Blizzard might not always be worthy of praise but I will give a hats off to them for continuing to make new interesting/creative character designs,” said one Reddit user on the game’s official subreddit. They added: “Balance aside, all new characters added have had their own unique touch which makes a huge difference.”

With 38 characters and counting, you’d think it would be difficult for Blizzard to concoct memorable Heroes. The OW2 community has a great appreciation for this and Illari.

“I don’t play much anymore but I will say that’s one of the reasons I stay interested. The characters are just so cool,” said one player and another said: “This character is awesome. Definitely OP, but such an awesome design. I love the beam rifle as the headshot damage is so nice and its hitscan; great for killing Mercy and Pharah.”

Illari has certainly been on the receiving end of some compliments already. The same can’t quite be said for the new Flashpoint game mode though.