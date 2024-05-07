Blizzard slammed for charging Overwatch 2 players premium currency for sprays

Overwatch 2 players are not happy with Blizzard’s decision to charge 500 coins for a pack of Mirror Universe sprays, calling the offer a “scam.”

Cosmetic purchases have become a very controversial topic in the gaming space as studios look for more ways to make money off their free-to-play games, and Overwatch 2 is no exception.

On May 7, a new batch of cosmetics hit the Overwatch Shop including a bundle of six Mirror Universe sprays for the Mirrorwatch event for 500 coins, which can be purchased for $5 USD.

Typically, sprays are one of the least sought-after unlockables and are often free event rewards, so this didn’t sit well with the community.

Following the reveal of the sprays, Overwatch 2 players began to slam Blizzard, insisting that they wouldn’t spend premium currency on something they felt should be unlockable.

“Easily could have been challenge rewards,” one player remarked.

“Wow, should I use my precious 600 coins of the battle pass for 5 sprays?” someone else rhetorically asked. “No. It’s embarrassing to even suggest it.”

“They 100% were supposed to be event rewards but they thought they could make money by selling them instead,” another chimed in.

Content creator Niandra was also perplexed by the decision. “Are we seriously charging premium currency for a spray pack?” they asked in confusion.

Others were even more put off by the pricey sprays, labeling them a “scam.”

So far, Blizzard has yet to respond to the backlash. That said, as we’ve seen with the recent Helldivers 2 controversy, if enough people protest with their wallets, they can impact the future direction of the game. Whether or not enough OW2 players will refuse to buy the sprays, however, remains to be seen.