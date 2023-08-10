How long to beat Overwatch 2 PvE missions?

The long-awaited Overwatch 2 PvE missions have arrived. They add a completely different dynamic to anything seen in OW2 so far, but how long does it take to beat them?

The subject of PvE is certainly a touchy one when it comes to Overwatch 2. Initial promises of Skill Trees were scrapped and the game’s lore is being explored in an entirely different way with a redesign.

PvE now comes in the form of new missions. Overwatch 2 Season 6’s Invasion content saw the first three of these missions drop. Players are already getting stuck into them, despite objections and calls to boycott. One question that people are on the fence about is the length of the missions.

If you have any doubts or questions, we’ll answer them for you with this OW2 guide.

How long are Overwatch 2 PvE story missions?

Each Overwatch 2 PvE mission should take players on average about 20-30 minutes to complete.

Obviously, this is subjective and entirely dependent on the ability of the player(s) involved. However, in our experience, 20-30 minutes is an accurate summation of each mission’s length.

So, if you’re looking for a grand total for all three missions, especially when trying to justify the cost of the missions, then the first batch of Overwatch 2 PvE missions should take you in the region of an hour to an hour and a half to complete.

With rewards, XP, and other bonuses also in play here, replayability is a big focal point of the missions. So you should be able to get plenty of value from the story content.

We have a ton of other Overwatch 2 guides for you to check out as well to answer even more of your burning questions:

