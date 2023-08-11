Overwatch 2 players label new Flashpoint mode a “walking sim” due to enormous maps

Overwatch 2 players are criticizing the new Season 6 game mode, Flashpoint, for simply being far too big as heroes go on “exploration journeys” after spawning.

Overwatch 2’s much anticipated Season 6 is finally here as the devs dropped what they referred to as one of their biggest content updates thus far. Bundled in was the new core game mode, Flashpoint.

Meant to be the dev’s official replacement for 2CP, it features some of the biggest and most complex maps to ever make their way into the world of Overwatch. The early consensus from critics and streamers alike is that Flashpoint is a worthy follow-up to 2CP and both new maps are incredibly beautiful.

However, there’s a problem that players are already pointing out with the new game mode. For many, it’s just way too big.

When spawning, it takes a considerable amount of time to make it to a point, and if you are playing a character with limited mobility, it might take a significant amount of time just to regroup for the next fight.

As former Overwatch League player turned streamer Apply said bluntly of the mode, “Flashpoint is f***ing awful, I’m not walking 150 meters to the point, I’m leaving the game every time I have to make that f***ing Lewis and Clark exploration journey.”

He further said of the game mode, “The idea of the game mode is cool, figure out those damn spawns.” Another user in the Overwatch subreddit also voiced their opinion that the walk from spawn is just way too long.

“What genius approved these Flashpoint maps? How did they take the biggest complaint about Push and make it even worse?” the player questioned.

The massive size of the new Flashpoint is a selling point of the mode, however long walks from spawn are a given as a result.

Naturally, since it’s such an inconvenience for players to travel that far on foot, many are already creating memes joking about the massive journeys that await in Flashpoint.

However, it is still early days for Flashpoint as a core mode, and these were the same complaints that Push initially saw when it first released as well. So we will need to wait and see what meta is brewed up to get around the map as fast as possible in the weeks to come.