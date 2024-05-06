GamingOverwatch

Overwatch 2 streamer shows why duplicating Mercy as Echo is an underrated tactic

Michael Gwilliam
Echo duplicating Overwatch targetsBlizzard Entertainment

Echo’s Duplicate ultimate can be one of the most powerful in Overwatch 2, and it turns out that Mercy can actually be a very optimal choice of heroes to transform into.

When it comes to ultimates in Overwatch, Echo’s Duplicate is one of the most unique, as it allows her to transform into any enemy hero and gain an increased ultimate charge rate, making for some hype moments.

Tank and DPS heroes are typically the ones that Echo players want to Duplicate when they activate her ultimate, as they have more tools to confirm kills, but this isn’t always the case.

Ana, for instance, can provide plenty of utility by denying healing through her Biotic Grenade, and being able to sleep targets can make her a prime Duplicate target as far as supports go.

Surprisingly, Mercy can also be very effective – especially in a losing situation, as shown by Twitch streamer KoalityTV during a hold on Midtown.

During his team’s defense, they lose their Doomfist tank and appeared ready to surrender the first point, but KoalityTV was able to bring things back by deciding to Duplicate Mercy.

As the teams traded kills, the streamer transformed into the support and, after confirming a frag on the enemy squad’s angel, used Mercy’s Resurrect to bring Doomfist back to life.

With the Doomfist back in the fray, Koality, his Zenyatta, and the tank managed to overrun the remaining enemy forces to hold Point A.

When playing as Echo, it can be very easy to just pick an enemy DPS or tank and try to get value with them, but don’t discount the utility of picking Mercy, especially when being able to bring an ally back to life could pay dividends.

The clip comes as many tank players have been left feeling the effects of a buffed DPS passive that greatly decreases their healing received. It’s definitely something to keep in mind when you decide to use your Duplicate ultimate.

This could all change when the next patch, scheduled for May 14, gives tanks a slew of buffs, but for the time being, don’t underestimate the power of Mercy in a frantic team fight.

