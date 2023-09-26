Overwatch 2 players convinced new Samoa map confirms Mauga as next tank hero

The new Season 7 Overwatch 2 map has been officially revealed and players are already speculating that this could mean Mauga is right around the corner.

Ever since being introduced in support hero Baptiste’s lore, Mauga has remained one of the most popular Overwatch characters despite never being a hero himself.

The Talon agent has been rumored to be joining the game for quite some time now, and with the game’s upcoming map being Samoa, players believe that this is a sign for things to come.

After the map was first leaked last week, Overwatch unveiled Samoa officially in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, promising more details to arrive during the Overwatch League Grand Finals.

New Overwatch 2 map teases Mauga’s arrival

Right after the map’s announcement, players began to speculate that Mauga would be arriving in Season 8.

“Oh father is coming home,” commented Twitch streamer Warn with a photo of the Talon agent.

“Y’all know what that means right!?” another remarked with a picture of Mauga.

Interestingly, as pointed out by OW Cavalry on X, Mauga is Samoan for “Mountain” and the first picture for the map shows a large mountain in the background.

Considering Overwatch 2 maps are often associated with a new hero’s backstory, it seems like evidence is mounting to support the theory that Mauga will arrive in Season 8.

Game Director Aaron Keller and Executive Producer Jared Neuss will be diving into the new map during OWL Grand Finals on October 1, so we’ll have to see what secrets they may have in store for us.

Season 7 is shaping up to be quite the packed season with multiple balance changes, a leaked Diablo 4 crossover and a long-awaited rework to the DPS hero Sombra.

Be sure to keep it locked to Dexerto for all the latest information on Overwatch 2 and new hero releases.